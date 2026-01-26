News

BREAKING: Soludo Shuts Onitsha Main Market for One Week Over Sit-At-Home Defiance

Precious Nwabuisi
By Precious Nwabuisi
Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State
Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has ordered the closure of the Onitsha Main Market for 1 week following traders’ failure to comply with the state government’s directive to disregard the Monday sit-at-home order.

The decision, announced on Monday, affects the popular commercial hub widely regarded as one of the largest markets in West Africa.

The state government had earlier directed traders and businesses to continue normal activities on Mondays, as part of efforts to restore economic stability and end the disruption caused by recurring sit-at-home observances.

More details shortly..

Watch the video below

