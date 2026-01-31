Why This Year’s Grammys Could Be the Most Diverse in Music History

Share this:

The 68th Grammy Awards will take place on Sunday night in Los Angeles, promising a memorable celebration of music. From historic award possibilities to major performances and emotional tributes, this year’s ceremony is shaping up to be one of the most talked-about editions in recent times.

Here are the key moments to watch.

1. Album of the Year Could Rewrite Grammy History

Album of the Year remains the most prestigious award of the night, and this year’s category is wide open. None of the eight nominees has previously won the prize, setting the stage for a historic outcome.

The contenders include Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Leon Thomas, Tyler, The Creator, Clipse, and Justin Bieber.

A win for Kendrick Lamar’s GNX would make him the first male solo rapper to ever claim Album of the Year. Meanwhile, Bad Bunny could also make history if Debí Tirar Más Fotos wins, becoming the first Spanish-language album to take the top honour.

2. Song of the Year Reflects a Global Sound

This year’s Song of the Year category highlights the growing global influence of music beyond English-language boundaries.

“Golden,” featured in the Netflix animated film K-Pop Demon Hunters, and “APT” by Rosé and Bruno Mars both blend English and Korean. A win for either track would mark the first time a bilingual song earns Song of the Year.

Bad Bunny’s “DTMF” is also nominated, and a victory would make it the first Spanish-language song to win the songwriting award.

3. Trevor Noah Takes the Grammy Stage One Final Time

Comedian and television host Trevor Noah will return as Grammy host for the sixth and final time. He first took on the role in 2021 during the pandemic-era ceremony and has since become a familiar face of the show.

Producers have confirmed that this year marks his final appearance as host, praising his energy, humour, and steady presence throughout his tenure.

4. Justin Bieber Makes a Comeback Performance

Justin Bieber is set to return to the Grammy stage after a challenging period away from live performances. He is nominated for four awards this year, including Album of the Year for Swag, his first full-length project in four years.

The singer previously paused touring after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a rare condition that caused partial facial paralysis. His performance is expected to be one of the night’s most emotional moments.

Other confirmed performers include Lady Gaga, Sabrina Carpenter, and Clipse.

5. New Grammy Categories Introduced

The Recording Academy has introduced changes to its award structure this year, expanding the total number of categories to 95.

A new award for Best Traditional Country Album has been added, while the former Best Country Album category has been renamed Best Contemporary Country Album. Another new category will recognise excellence in album cover design.

Additionally, two packaging-related awards have been merged into a single category for Best Recording Package, reflecting changes in how music is released and presented.

6. Fela Kuti Receives Historic Lifetime Honour

Afrobeat legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti will be posthumously honoured with a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, making him the first African artist to receive the distinction.

The Recording Academy is recognising Fela’s lasting impact on music, activism, and global culture nearly three decades after his passing. His son, Afrobeat musician Seun Kuti, described the honour as a meaningful acknowledgment of his father’s enduring influence and connection with audiences worldwide.

