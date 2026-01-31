Kendrick Lamar Dominates Grammy Race as 68th Awards Near

Share this:

As the music industry gears up for the 68th Annual Grammy Awards this Sunday in Los Angeles, Kendrick Lamar has emerged as the most nominated artist of the year, earning an impressive nine nods across major categories.

Close behind is global pop icon Lady Gaga with seven nominations, while Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, and Leon Thomas are tied with six nominations each, highlighting a competitive and diverse field ahead of music’s biggest night.

Album of the Year Contenders

This year’s Album of the Year category reflects a wide range of genres and creative directions. Nominees include Bad Bunny’s Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, Justin Bieber’s Swag, Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend, Lady Gaga’s Mayhem, Kendrick Lamar’s GNX, Tyler, The Creator’s Chromakopia, Leon Thomas’ Mutt, and Clipse’s Let God Sort Em Out.

Record and Song of the Year

In the Record of the Year race, standout tracks such as Kendrick Lamar and SZA’s luther, Billie Eilish’s Wildflower, Lady Gaga’s Abracadabra, and APT. by Rose and Bruno Mars are among the favorites, recognized for their overall performance and production.

Song of the Year, which honors songwriting excellence, features many of the same hits, including Manchild by Sabrina Carpenter, Anxiety by Doechii, and DtMF by Bad Bunny, underscoring the year’s strong emphasis on lyrical depth and musical innovation.

Spotlight on New Talent

The Best New Artist category shines a light on rising stars, with nominees such as Leon Thomas, Lola Young, Olivia Dean, Addison Rae, KATSEYE, The Marías, Alex Warren, and sombr all competing for the coveted breakthrough award.

Pop, Rap, and Visual Excellence

Pop categories remain fiercely contested, with artists like Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Teddy Swims, and Chappell Roan earning nominations across solo, duo, and album fields.

In rap, Kendrick Lamar continues his dominance with multiple nods, alongside Clipse, Tyler, The Creator, Doechii, GloRilla, and JID. The Best Music Video category also features visually striking works from Sabrina Carpenter, OK Go, Sade, and Doechii.

African and Global Music Recognition

African music continues to gain global recognition at the Grammys. Burna Boy, Davido featuring Omah Lay, Ayra Starr with Wizkid, Tyla, and Eddy Kenzo all received nominations in the Best African Music Performance category.

Meanwhile, the Best Global Music Album category celebrates international sounds, with projects from Burna Boy, Youssou N’Dour, Anoushka Shankar, Shakti, Caetano Veloso and Maria Bethania, among others.

Artists Leading the Pack

Kendrick Lamar – 9 nominations

Lady Gaga – 7 nominations

Bad Bunny – 6 nominations

Sabrina Carpenter – 6 nominations

Leon Thomas – 6 nominations

With anticipation building and competition at an all-time high, the 2026 Grammy Awards promise a night of celebration, surprises, and major wins across genres.

Post Views: 183