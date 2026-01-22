Woman Attacks 17-Year-Old Girl With Razor Over Affair With Husband in Taraba

Share this:

A married woman, Ramatu Abbas, has allegedly attacked a 17-year-old girl, identified as Iwasen Terhemba, with a razor blade in Donga Local Government Area of Taraba State, sparking outrage within the community.

Diaspora Digital Media gathered that the incident followed allegations by Abbas that the teenager was having an affair with her husband.

However, investigations indicate that the girl had no relationship with the man and was, in fact, a victim of harassment.

According to community sources, Mr Abbas had repeatedly made advances towards the minor, which she reportedly rejected, citing her age and his marital status.

It was gathered that Ramatu Abbas later became aware of her husband’s actions and allegedly began issuing verbal threats against the girl.

Concerned about her safety, the teenager’s guardian, Jemila Savalla Wanga, reportedly approached Mrs Abbas to explain that her husband had been persistently harassing the minor and urged her to caution him.

Despite the intervention, residents said Mrs Abbas later went to the girl’s residence and attacked her with a razor blade, inflicting injuries on her face.

Witnesses alleged that the attacker also warned the victim and her guardian against reporting the incident to the authorities, insisting that the matter should be “settled at home.”

The incident has triggered widespread anger among residents, with many calling for justice and stronger protection for minors against abuse, harassment and violence.

When contacted, police authorities in Donga LGA confirmed the incident and disclosed that the suspect had already been charged before a magistrate court.

“Yes, we received the case, and from our investigation, the girl has nothing to do with Mr Abbas,” the police said.

“Our findings revealed that Mr Abbas had previously attempted to assault her, but she resisted. The girl is innocent.”

Police further confirmed that Ramatu Abbas has been formally charged, stressing that the case would be prosecuted locally.

“This is not a matter to be transferred to the headquarters. She will be prosecuted here,” the police added.

The victim is currently receiving medical treatment at a nearby clinic, according to the authorities.

