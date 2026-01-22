2027 Elections: INEC trains staff to tackle misinformation

Share this:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has started a two-day capacity-building workshop for staff of its Voter Education and Publicity Department in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

The aim is to improve strategic communication and monitor misinformation ahead of the 2027 General Elections.

In a statement on its official X handle on Wednesday, Deputy Director of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr Wilfred Ifogah, who represented the Director, Mrs Victoria Eta-Messi, described the training as “timely and relevant, as the Commission continues preparations for electoral activities in 2026 and beyond.”

He added that although the programme had been planned before the previous elections, operational demands had delayed it.

Ifogah highlighted the challenges posed by emerging technologies and artificial intelligence in the spread of false information.

“We must be proactive in monitoring the media space, responding effectively to false narratives, and protecting the integrity of the electoral process,” he said, urging participants to approach the sessions with open minds and share practical experiences.

He also emphasised the need for collaboration within INEC and with stakeholders.

“Interdepartmental collaboration and engagement with stakeholders are critical in building public trust and ensuring credible elections,” Ifogah noted.

He urged participants to be proactive in monitoring media spaces and protecting electoral process integrity.

The training, organized with the International Foundation for Electoral Systems, covers strategic communication, public perception, and social media strategies.

INEC also warned the public to disregard a false article claiming the Commission released a timetable for the 2027 General Elections, saying it’s not authentic.

