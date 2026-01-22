We are planning options to protect Christians in Nigeria — US govt

Share this:

US Congressman Riley Moore says the White House is working on options to protect Christians in Nigeria from persecution by Islamist extremists.

Moore, in a post on his official X handle on Wednesday, said he would soon brief President Donald Trump on his observations from the fact-finding mission to Nigeria, which would enable the White House to proffer options for protecting Christians.

The congressman, who was reacting to a testimony by Bishop Robert Barron to U.S. lawmakers on the alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria, said the U.S. was not taking the allegations lightly.

“Thank you, Bishop Barron, for shedding light on how our brothers and sisters in Christ are being persecuted for their faith in Nigeria,” Moore wrote after the briefing. “Thanks for the shout-out. You are right; I will be briefing the White House on this topic very soon to give them options on how to protect Christians in Nigeria.

“In addition to our recently passed FY26 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs (NSRP) bill, which protects U.S. security, upholds humanity and safeguards religious freedom, the House Appropriations Committee will soon deliver a report to President Trump on the situation in Nigeria – facts, oversight and leadership.”

Meanwhile, Nigeria’s Presidency has disagreed, stating that insecurity isn’t driven by religious sentiment, but rather affects people of all faiths.

Abba Hashim, Senior Special Assistant to the President, warned that framing the issue as a religious war could deepen divisions and undermine national cohesion.

Though, the situation is complex, with reports indicating Christians are disproportionately affected, while others argue violence is multifaceted, involving terrorism, resource competition, and socio-economic issues.

