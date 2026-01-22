Beyond Advocacy: How Gbandi Mobilizes the Diaspora to Defend Votes and Rebuild Nigeria’s Democracy

Share this:

(DDM) – Hon. Kenneth C. Gbandi has moved the conversation about Nigeria’s democracy from rhetoric to responsibility, outlining a bold, structured plan that places the Nigerian Diaspora at the centre of vote protection and credible elections.

Speaking during a high-level dialogue on January 22, 2026, Gbandi, the immediate past National Deputy Chairman (Diaspora) and current Leader of ADC Diaspora, presented a clear vision for transforming Diaspora influence into measurable democratic impact.

The discussion, moderated by Roy Ofori of African Heritage, with contributions from Amaechi Okoro of Diaspora Digital Media and MacGodwin Iweajunwa of Schengen Story Media, focused on practical strategies that go far beyond online advocacy and social media commentary.

Gbandi confronted a hard truth many political actors avoid.

He acknowledged that millions of Nigerians, at home and abroad, no longer trust that their votes will count.

He traced this distrust to the 2023 general elections, which many citizens still associate with voter suppression, vote-buying, intimidation, and institutional failure.

According to Gbandi, democracy cannot survive on hope alone.

“To strengthen democracy, we cannot merely observe or comment from afar,” he said. “We must act.”

From that position, he unveiled the Diaspora Vote Protection & Security (DVPS) Initiative, a structured partnership linking Nigerians in the Diaspora with credible, community-rooted citizens at home.

Gbandi explained that DVPS is designed to protect votes, discourage electoral malpractice, and rebuild public confidence in the democratic process.

The initiative focuses on three core objectives.

It aims to increase voter turnout.

It promotes peaceful, citizen-led election monitoring.

It seeks to deter vote-buying by reducing the economic pressure that politicians exploit on election day.

Gbandi laid out a detailed operational framework to ensure transparency and credibility.

Under the model, each Diaspora sponsor supports at least 30 trusted citizens within their local community.

Each participant receives ₦10,000 strictly for logistics and refreshments on election day.

In return, participants act as Independent Diaspora Eyes, remaining at their polling units to monitor proceedings, mobilise voters, and report irregularities through lawful channels.

Eligibility standards remain deliberately strict.

Participants must be registered voters with valid Permanent Voter Cards.

They must monitor only their own polling units.

They must also be respected members of their communities, including teachers, youth leaders, women leaders, artisans, retirees, or faith-based volunteers.

“This is not transactional politics,” Gbandi stressed.

“It is civic empowerment.”

He noted that the total cost per Diaspora sponsor stands at ₦300,000, making participation accessible while maintaining ethical boundaries.

Beyond election-day protection, Gbandi pushed strongly for legislative reform.

He urged intensified Diaspora advocacy for the full correction and passage of amendments to the 2022 Electoral Act, flaws which many stakeholders believe weakened the 2023 elections.

He specifically called on national political leaders including Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Rotimi Amaechi, and Nasir El-Rufai to prioritise electoral reform ahead of 2027.

According to Gbandi, credible elections begin long before ballots are cast.

He affirmed that ADC-DN and millions of Diaspora Nigerians stand ready to support any sincere effort that restores transparency, accountability, and respect for the people’s will.

In his closing remarks, Gbandi framed DVPS as more than an election project.

He described it as a bridge between the Diaspora and the homeland.

By enabling Nigerians abroad to directly protect votes at home, the initiative strengthens national solidarity, restores democratic faith, and reinforces the principle that sovereignty belongs to the people.

The session underscored one clear message.

Hon. Kenneth C. Gbandi is no longer asking whether the Diaspora should act.

He is showing how.

