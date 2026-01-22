Chelsea Plot Shock January Hijack of Forest’s Douglas Luiz Loan

Share this:

(DDM) – Chelsea are actively weighing a surprise January move to hijack Nottingham Forest’s loan agreement for Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz as they push to reinforce their midfield before the season ends.

The 27-year-old Juventus midfielder has endured a frustrating campaign at Forest, making only 13 appearances since arriving at the City Ground, and his lack of game time has immediately caught Chelsea’s attention.

Sources close to the situation say Chelsea are exploring the possibility of bringing Luiz to Stamford Bridge on a short-term loan until the end of the current season.

The club’s interest comes amid ongoing talks with French side Rennes over centre-back Jeremy Jacquet, while Chelsea simultaneously reassess weaknesses in their midfield department.

Injuries have severely limited Chelsea’s options in central midfield, with Romeo Lavia struggling to stay fit and summer signing Dario Essugo also spending significant time on the sidelines.

As a result, Chelsea now view Luiz as a practical short-term solution who can add experience, composure, and depth as the club seeks stability during a demanding phase of the campaign.

Although Luiz remains on loan at Nottingham Forest, he has failed to secure consistent minutes, due partly to injury setbacks and tactical adjustments following managerial changes.

Since Sean Dyche replaced Nuno Espírito Santo, Luiz has found regular opportunities even harder to come by, raising fresh doubts about his role at the club.

His marginal status became clearer in recent fixtures, as he sat unused on the bench during Forest’s 2–1 win over West Ham and their goalless draw against league leaders Arsenal.

Luiz previously built a strong reputation in English football through spells with Manchester City and Aston Villa, where he established himself as a dependable Premier League midfielder.

Aston Villa sold him to Juventus in 2024 for a reported £42.35 million, a move driven largely by the club’s need to comply with Profit and Sustainability Rules.

At Juventus, Luiz featured 27 times across competitions but struggled to cement a long-term starting role, prompting a return to England in search of regular first-team football.

Chelsea now see an opening to exploit his uncertain situation, believing he can make an immediate impact with minimal adaptation time.

While Chelsea have yet to submit a formal offer, the potential move has already introduced a dramatic twist to the January transfer window.

If completed, the deal would represent a major transfer hijack and signal Chelsea’s determination to strengthen decisively as the season reaches a critical stage.

