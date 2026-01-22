Share this:

(DDM) – Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana has publicly praised the club’s rising Brazilian winger, Estevao, describing him as an “amazing” talent and one of the most exciting players in the squad to watch.

Fofana said the entire Chelsea dressing room has embraced the youngster, treating him like a younger brother while pushing him to remain disciplined and focused.

He stressed that raw talent alone is not enough at elite level football, urging Estevao to keep working hard and avoid distractions that could slow his development.

According to Fofana, Chelsea’s young star possesses rare qualities that naturally draw attention, but consistency and concentration will determine how far he goes.

Estevao has already begun to justify the growing excitement around him, delivering seven goal contributions this season and consistently influencing matches.

His performances have not gone unnoticed within the club or beyond, as Chelsea continue to place trust in him at the highest level of competition.

Former Chelsea manager Carlo Ancelotti has also played a key role in Estevao’s rise, fully integrating him into the team and backing him publicly.

Ancelotti praised the winger’s finishing ability, creativity, and relentless work rate, describing him as a special talent for both club and country.

The Italian tactician noted that Chelsea and Brazil are fortunate to have such a gifted player emerging at this stage of his career.

Estevao’s rapid progress has also impressed Chelsea legend John Terry, who openly admired the youngster’s standout performance against Barcelona.

Terry’s reaction added further weight to the belief that Estevao is not just a promising prospect, but a player capable of shining on the biggest stages.

With his form continuing to improve, many observers now expect Estevao to earn a place in Brazil’s World Cup squad this summer.

That expectation highlights how quickly the winger has moved from prospect to serious international contender.

Chelsea manager Liam Rosenior now carries the responsibility of managing Estevao’s development carefully amid growing hype and pressure.

Rosenior must strike a balance between giving the winger freedom to express himself and protecting him from burnout or unrealistic expectations.

While several young players are contributing positively at Chelsea, Estevao continues to stand out for his ability to change games in decisive moments.

His confidence on the ball, willingness to take risks, and eye for goal have made him a fan favourite.

Chelsea remain confident that strong guidance, patience, and internal support will help Estevao turn early promise into long-term excellence.

If managed correctly, the club believes the Brazilian winger can become one of Chelsea’s defining stars and a key figure for Brazil in the years ahead.

