Imo Health Agency Urges Vaccination Amid Parental Resistance Rising

(DDM) – The Imo State Primary Health Care Development Agency organized a one-day sensitization meeting to launch its Measles-Rubella (MR) vaccination campaign.

The initiative targets children aged nine months to 14 years and officially begins on February 4, 2026.

Director of the Agency, Kosisochukwu Ekenjoku, represented by Dr. Uche Odom, emphasized that the MR vaccine is a safe and effective combination that protects against both measles and rubella.

Dr. Odom explained that measles is a highly contagious and potentially deadly disease caused by the measles virus. He noted it spreads rapidly through coughing, sneezing, or even talking.

Rubella, also known as German measles, is a contagious disease caused by the rubella virus. It presents with milder symptoms than measles but remains a public health concern.

He highlighted that the vaccine, widely used worldwide, reduces the incidence of both diseases and prevents Congenital Rubella Syndrome (CRS) in newborns.

“The signs and symptoms of measles and rubella include rash, fever, runny nose, cough, and red, watery eyes,” Dr. Odom said.

He clarified that measles typically presents with high fever, whereas rubella produces a lower fever and is less contagious.

Dr. Odom warned that children under five, particularly unvaccinated ones, face the highest risk, alongside pregnant women, immunocompromised individuals, the elderly, and malnourished persons.

He also stressed that rubella can transmit from mother to child via the placenta, through airborne droplets from coughs or sneezes, and by direct contact with infected individuals.

To prevent MR, Dr. Odom outlined key measures: vaccinate children at nine and 15 months as part of routine immunization, and ensure eligible children participate in every MR campaign.

He urged parents, religious leaders, and community heads to ensure children attend the vaccination exercise to protect them from MR and the deaths it can cause.

Representatives from partner organizations joined the workshop, including Okoro Adolphus from the International Vaccine Access Center, Bright Okereke from UNICEF, Chinenye Nwanicpa from the African Field Epidemiology Network, Amaka Ekeoba and Dr. Bestdone Gilbert from the World Health Organization, Dr. Ohiri John from the Nigeria Medical Association, Michelle Akobundu from the Corona Management System, and Mrs. Chinwe Abanobi, State Education Officer for the Imo State Primary Health Care Development Agency.

The agency stressed that collaboration with these partners is crucial to raising awareness, ensuring high participation, and reducing the burden of measles and rubella in Imo State.

