Unregulated Herbal and Spiritual Concoctions Raise Serious Health Concerns in Nigeria

Share this:

Across Nigeria, the growing reliance on street-sold herbal mixtures, babaláwo preparations, and alfa-made concoctions—especially among young people—has sparked increasing concern among health authorities. Many of these products are promoted as quick cures for illnesses, energy boosters, or sources of spiritual protection. However, the majority are neither tested nor certified and may pose serious risks to human health.

Under Nigerian law, including the NAFDAC Act (Cap N1 LFN 2004) and the Food, Drugs and Related Products (Registration, Etc.) Act (Cap F33 LFN 2004), it is illegal to manufacture, sell, distribute, or advertise any consumable product without proper registration and approval by the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC). This regulation applies to all products intended for ingestion, including traditional and spiritually themed mixtures.

These laws are designed to safeguard the public from contaminated, adulterated, or unhygienically prepared substances. Additional legal frameworks, such as the Food and Drugs Act (Cap F32 LFN 2004) and the Counterfeit and Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods Act (Cap C34 LFN 2004), further prohibit the circulation of unsafe or fake consumables.

Health experts warn that many of these concoctions are prepared with unclean water, stored in unsafe containers, and made from unknown or poorly measured ingredients. The absence of dosage control and quality testing has been linked to a rise in reported cases of ulcers, severe gastrointestinal infections, liver and kidney damage, and, in extreme cases, death.

While traditional and spiritual practices remain an important part of Nigeria’s cultural heritage, authorities stress that familiarity should not be mistaken for safety. Any substance not tested, registered, and certified for human consumption represents a significant health risk. As concerns grow, young Nigerians are being urged to prioritize their well-being and avoid unregulated concoctions that could cause long-term or irreversible harm.

Post Views: 120