2027 polls: Atiku–Obi joint ticket won’t stop Tinubu — Minister

Minister Hannatu Musawa has said former Vice President Atiku Abubakar can’t defeat President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general election, even if he teams up with Peter Obi.

She described Atiku as a “formidable opponent” but insisted he’s no match for the ruling party.

Musawa also warned that an Atiku-Obi ticket could alienate Obi’s supporters, known as Obidients, and worsen the opposition’s chances.

She said this during a conversation shared on Instagram by TheMicon Podcast on Saturday.

“I think I wouldn’t say I don’t think he is a match. I think he’s a formidable opponent. But I do not think in 2027 that Vice President Atiku Abubakar, as much as I admire him and he’s such a great patriot and, you know, he’s like a father of mine, I would say, but I don’t think he’s a match,” she said.

“I don’t think he’s a match even if Atiku and Peter become together.

“So the Obidients that have vowed not to support, that’s going to upset a lot of Obidients because they’re not really willing to take Peter Obi as a vice-presidential candidate, are they? So that’s going to upset a lot of people, a lot of people are going to have to eat crow that said they wouldn’t support Peter Obi if he became vice-presidential candidate,” she added.

She further noted that reversing the ticket arrangement would worsen the opposition’s prospects.

“And if it’s the other way around, we will rather if Peter Obi is on the ticket as a presidential candidate, then that, is the fastest way the opposition is going to lose this election. I promise you. I promise you honestly,” Musawa stated.

