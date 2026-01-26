NewsSecurity

Terror bandits abduct six in fresh Kaduna attack

Bandits have struck again in Kaduna State’s Kajuru Local Government Area, abducting six residents of Unguwar Barkonu in Maraban Kajuru, just a week after 177 church worshippers were kidnapped.

The attack happened around 1am on Sunday in Kufana Ward, with armed men breaking into houses and taking six people away.

A resident, Steven Kefas, expressed frustration that the attack occurred in a populated area with expected security presence, but there was no rapid response from police or security agencies.

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kajuru, Rev. Enoch Kaura, confirmed the attack and described it as deeply troubling, especially with the previous abduction still unresolved.

Meanwhile, a special prayer session was held on Sunday for the safe return of the 177 abducted worshippers, attended by Christian leaders and families of the victims.

 

 

 

 

