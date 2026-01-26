Junketing’ Tinubu Departs Nigeria for Turkiye on State Visit

Share this:

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has departed Abuja for a state visit to the Republic of Türkiye, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring cooperation in security, education, social development, innovation, and aviation.

The visit was confirmed in a statement by the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

The statement recalled Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s official visit to Nigeria from October 19–20, 2021, highlighting the continued cordial relationship between the two nations.

During the visit, leaders from both countries are expected to engage in strategic political and diplomatic discussions, focusing on shared interests in finance, trade, communication, and investment.

Key agenda items include signing memoranda of understanding (MoUs) in areas such as scientific research, energy, technical cooperation, media and communications, military cooperation, and protocol.

A business forum will also bring together investors from both nations to explore investment opportunities.

President Tinubu’s entourage includes key ministers and officials, among them:

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi SAN

Minister of Defence, General Christopher Musa (rtd)

Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajiya Imaan Suleiman-Ibrahim

Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo

Minister of Culture and Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa

National Security Adviser, Malam Nuhu Ribadu

Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ambassador Mohammed Mohammed

President Tinubu is expected to return to Nigeria following the conclusion of the visit.

