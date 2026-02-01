News

2027: Showunmi interrogates Obi’s strategy, calls him lazy

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Segun Showunmi has criticised Peter Obi, calling him “lazy” in matters of political structure and strategy.

Showunmi said Obi’s movements lack seriousness and long-term planning, and that he should’ve stayed in the Labour Party or APGA to build a clear path to victory.

He made the remarks on Saturday while speaking on Hard Copy, a programme aired on Channels Television.

The PDP Chieftain said: “Peter Obi is not serious. He doesn’t know where his victory card is. He could have stayed in the Labour Party, and there could have been a clear path to victory for him.

“Every time he’s moving around. I don’t deal with that kind of laziness. When it comes to structural thinking, Peter Obi is very lazy. He is too lazy to think that if he had remained in APGA all this while, he couldn’t have built the crowd he has now.

“Now he has aligned himself with people among whom I know he can’t even win a primary. I know Atiku very well, and nobody takes him for granted when it comes to primaries because he has institutional experience of how these things work out since 1992.

“You don’t come to a political party with that kind of man and start screaming that if it’s not Peter Obi, you won’t agree. Who will listen to that?”.

