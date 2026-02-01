News

Every Nigerian has few days left to submit tax returns — Oyedele

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee.
Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms Committee.
Share this:

Taiwo Oyedele, Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Fiscal Policy and Tax Reforms, is urging Nigerians to file their annual tax returns.

Both employers and individuals are expected to comply, but he said many haven’t met self-assessment filing requirements.

Oyedele made the call during a webinar organised for HR managers, payroll officers, chief financial officers and tax managers in collaboration with the Joint Revenue Board.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

While speaking in the webinar on Friday, the tax czar noted that a large number of Nigerians have failed to meet self-assessment filing requirements.

“In terms of filing returns, you need to file annual returns as employers for your employees. Many of you must have done that already. If you haven’t, you have just a couple of days left to file those returns, including projections of how much you will pay your staff,” he said.

Follow DDM on Whatsapp
READ ALSO:  Lamorde Probe: Senate walks out EFCC counsels

He also stressed that individuals are legally required to submit their own self-assessment returns, pointing out that compliance levels remain extremely low across the country.

“This is one area where we have been non-compliant in Nigeria. In many states, more than 90%—even the most sophisticated states—cannot boast of 5% filing returns,” Oyedele added.

He explained that tax reforms have clarified that employees’ responsibilities do not end once taxes are deducted at source by their employers.

READ ALSO:  Big Brother housemate sets social media on fire after wearing hooded jacket with inscription, 'Be Obedient and Useful'

“Many people assume that if they are an employee and the employer has deducted pay, they don’t have to do anything. That is wrong. Both under the old and new tax laws, you must still file your returns.”

Oyedele assured taxpayers that efforts are underway to simplify the filing process, adding that low-income earners are not exempt from the requirement.

“I’m sure the tax authorities, joint revenue boards, and various state internal revenue services are working on how to make this process simpler and easier. All of us must file our returns, including those earning low income. You must file returns by 31st March of the year in respect of the previous fiscal year.”

READ ALSO:  Two men arraigned for having sex with 10-year-old boy in Kano

He further disclosed that companies benefiting from tax incentives are now mandated to declare such incentives when submitting their returns.

“Under the new tax law, if you operate a business as an enterprise and you enjoy certain incentives, you have the obligation to disclose those incentives. There’s a disclosure requirement for tax incentives that is not available to everybody as a general rule for taxpayers—to disclose them when filing their tax returns or shortly after.”

Post Views: 250
Share this:
Follow DDM on Whatsapp
Follow DDM on Telegram
Previous article
The Hidden Cause of Mental Confusion in the Elderly
Next article
2027: Showunmi interrogates Obi’s strategy, calls him lazy
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks