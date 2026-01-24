4 killed as Lakurawa terrorists raid Sokoto community

Share this:

Four people were killed and three others injured in an attack by suspected Lakurawa terrorists on Baidi village in Sokoto State’s Tangaza local government area.

The attack happened around 9:30 pm on Thursday, with heavily armed attackers storming the community near the Niger Republic border.

Though, reports were delayed due to a communication blackout, but troops from Operation FANSAN YANMA, police, and Sokoto Community Guard Corps were deployed to the area.

The bodies of the deceased and injured victims were taken to a hospital.

Security agencies are searching for the attackers and intensifying patrols in neighboring communities.

This incident comes after US air strikes targeted terrorist camps in Sokoto State on Christmas Day, aiming to weaken terrorist networks along Nigeria’s north-western border.

However, details regarding casualties and the overall impact of the operation were not officially disclosed.

Meanwhile, the Defence Minister Christopher Musa has expressed concerns about Nigeria’s porous borders fueling insecurity.

Post Views: 50