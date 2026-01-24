World

Again, US Federal Agent Kills Man in Minneapolis Amid Immigration Crackdown

Precious Nwabuisi
Precious Nwabuisi
A man has been shot and killed in Minneapolis during an operation involving United States federal immigration agents, authorities confirmed on Tuesday, triggering protests and sharp reactions from state and city officials.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) confirmed to the BBC that a federal immigration officer fired the fatal shots during what it described as a “targeted operation” carried out by Border Patrol officers. The incident occurred at about 9:05 a.m. local time.

According to DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin, officers were attempting to arrest an individual wanted in connection with a violent assault when another person approached them while armed with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun. She said officers tried to disarm the man, who allegedly “violently resisted.”

“Fearing for his life and the lives and safety of fellow officers, an agent fired defensive shots,” McLaughlin said, adding that medics at the scene attempted to provide medical assistance, but the man was pronounced dead.

However, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara later said the deceased was a 37-year-old white male resident of Minneapolis who was believed to be a U.S. citizen. He noted that, to the best of police knowledge, the man’s only prior interactions with law enforcement were related to parking violations and that he was believed to be a lawful gun owner. Authorities have not released the man’s name.

O’Hara also said local police had seen video footage circulating online but did not have information about what occurred before the recording began. He added that DHS had not shared full details of the operation with local law enforcement.

Conflicting reports earlier in the day cited the victim’s age as 51, based on hospital records obtained by the Associated Press, though this information has not been independently verified.

The shooting sparked protests near the scene, with demonstrators clashing with law enforcement officers. Images from the area showed federal agents in camouflage and masks deploying what appeared to be tear gas to disperse crowds. Minneapolis police later declared the gathering an unlawful assembly, urging residents to leave the area due to safety concerns. Two small fires were also reported near the scene.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey strongly criticised the federal operation, describing it as an “invasion” by masked agents operating with a sense of impunity. “How many more residents, how many more Americans need to die or be badly hurt for this operation to end?” Frey asked, appealing directly to President Donald Trump to intervene.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz said he had spoken with the White House following what he described as “another horrific shooting by federal agents.” In a social media post, Walz called on the president to end the operation and withdraw federal agents from the state.

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th District, said she was “absolutely heartbroken, horrified, and appalled” by the incident.

Federal immigration authorities, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and U.S. Border Patrol leadership, have announced plans to hold a separate news conference to address the incident.

The shooting comes just weeks after another fatal incident in Minneapolis involving an immigration agent, heightening tensions over federal immigration enforcement activities in the city.

