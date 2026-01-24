Why I Cannot Marry More Than One Wife – Olu of Warri Explains

Share this:

(DDM) – The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has stated that he will not take more than one wife, emphasizing his commitment to family peace and balance.

DDM gathered that the monarch married Ivie Atuwatse in 2014 and has three children with her.

He made the revelation during an interview aired on BBC Pidgin and shared on social media on Friday.

The traditional ruler explained that his decision is guided by a desire to protect harmony in his household and avoid a complicated private life.

He acknowledged that many people expect kings to marry multiple wives, but said he prefers to focus on one family.

The Olu of Warri said he divides his life between public duties and private life, and when away from the throne, he prefers to stay indoors with his wife and children.

He added that he enjoys calm moments at home and believes he cannot divide his attention and energy among multiple households.

The monarch emphasized that managing more than one family would make life difficult and reduce the attention he gives to his wife and children.

He stated that he believes God did not give him the ability to handle polygamy and that he is comfortable with that decision.

The king also highlighted that his position already demands a lot of his time, with constant meetings and calls from top government officials.

Because of these responsibilities, he values every opportunity to relax and spend quality time with his family.

He said that dedicating time to his wife and children helps him remain focused and balanced while carrying out his duties as a traditional ruler.

Ogiame Atuwatse III’s decision reflects a modern approach to traditional leadership, balancing cultural expectations with personal and family wellbeing.

He reiterated that prioritizing his immediate family allows him to maintain stability at home while performing his role as a custodian of Warri’s culture and traditions.

The monarch’s stance has sparked discussions online about leadership, polygamy, and family management in contemporary Nigerian royal households.

Many observers commend the Olu for openly sharing his perspective and prioritizing the welfare of his children and spouse.

This approach, according to analysts, could serve as a model for other traditional rulers navigating similar expectations in modern society.

