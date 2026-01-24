“You’re a Betrayer” – NNPP lashes out at Gov. Abba Yusuf

Share this:

(DDM) – The National Working Committee (NWC) of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has criticised Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf over his resignation from the party.

DDM gathered that the party described Yusuf’s exit as a betrayal of the political trust placed in him by supporters of the Kwankwasiyya movement.

The NNPP issued a statement on Saturday, signed by its National Publicity Secretary, Ladipo Johnson, dismissing Yusuf’s claim that the party was suffering an “irredeemable crisis.”

The statement insisted that the explanation was merely an excuse offered after Yusuf had already decided to leave.

Governor Yusuf’s resignation was announced on Friday by his spokesperson, Sanusi Bature, who said the governor had formally communicated his withdrawal in a letter addressed to the NNPP chairperson of Diso-Chiranchi Ward, in Gwale Local Government Area.

Bature said the resignation takes effect from 23 January 2026 and added that Yusuf is expected to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The statement quoted Yusuf as saying, “I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party, with effect from Friday, 23rd January 2026.”

Reacting to the development, the NNPP said it received Yusuf’s resignation with “profound anguish.”

The party warned that his exit could drag Kano back to political interests that it claimed had consistently worked against the state’s progress.

NNPP argued that Yusuf’s emergence as governor was largely built on his loyalty to the Kwankwasiyya movement.

The party stressed that leaving the NNPP at this point amounted to turning his back on the structure and supporters who had stood by him at the polls.

“We deeply regret that Governor Abba has now chosen to betray that sacred trust,” the party stated.

The NNPP also rejected Yusuf’s claim that the party was facing an irredeemable internal crisis, describing the narrative as baseless.

The party said its recent activities clearly showed an organisation that remained functional and properly coordinated.

NNPP pointed to its leadership renewal through congresses across the country, culminating in a national convention on December 20, 2025.

The party noted that Yusuf was present at the convention, which was monitored by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), affirming the credibility of its internal organisation.

The NNPP also referenced its victories in two supplementary elections in Bagwai/Shanono and Ghari/Tsanyawa constituencies in August 2025.

The party argued that these wins disproved claims of an irredeemable crisis or loss of political footing in Kano.

“History has consistently shown that those who trade loyalty for expediency, and honour for deceit, rarely escape the judgment of the people,” the statement said.

The NNPP further drew parallels with Kano’s past politics, recalling how former governor Abubakar Rimi defected from the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) to the Nigerian People’s Party (NPP) in the early 1980s.

The party said Rimi’s defection eventually failed to win the electorate’s support, with most of his followers unable to secure re-election.

NNPP insisted that Kano’s voters traditionally do not reward deceit and political disloyalty.

The party concluded that Yusuf’s decision to leave the NNPP would be judged harshly by history and the electorate.

Post Views: 27