Gunmen abduct 25 in Zamfara community, cattle also stolen

(DDM) – Gunmen have reportedly abducted at least 25 residents of Turmuzawa village in Bungudu Local Government Area, Zamfara State.

DDM gathered that the attack occurred on Wednesday night, targeting the agrarian community in the Kotorkoshi district.

According to a report by counter-insurgency publication Zagazola Makama, the armed men arrived in large numbers at around 11:25 p.m., firing sporadically.

The attackers reportedly moved from house to house, forcing residents into the surrounding bush.

The publication added that the gunmen also rustled 14 cows during the assault.

“They came suddenly and overwhelmed the village. Many people ran for safety, but others were taken away, and the cattle were driven into the forest,” a resident told Zagazola Makama.

Families of the abducted individuals have appealed to security forces for urgent intervention to secure the release of their loved ones.

TheCable reports that troops of Operation Fansan Yanma of the Nigerian Army, alongside other security agencies, have launched coordinated operations in the area.

The military efforts aim to rescue the abducted residents and recover the stolen livestock.

Yazid Abubakar, spokesperson for the Zamfara State Police Command, did not immediately confirm the incident when contacted by TheCable on Saturday.

Sources indicate that Turmuzawa village is largely agrarian, making it vulnerable to attacks by heavily armed groups in the region.

The incident is the latest in a series of abductions and raids that have destabilized communities in Zamfara State.

Security analysts note that such attacks often involve simultaneous looting of livestock and kidnapping for ransom.

Residents have expressed fear and anxiety over the repeated attacks, calling for more robust and proactive security measures.

Local authorities are reportedly coordinating with state and federal security agencies to enhance surveillance and response in the area.

The operation by Operation Fansan Yanma is part of ongoing counter-insurgency efforts across Northwestern Nigeria.

Community leaders are urging government authorities to increase patrols and engage in intelligence-driven operations to prevent further attacks.

The abducted victims’ families are appealing to humanitarian organizations to provide support during this crisis.

Zamfara has witnessed similar abductions in recent years, highlighting the need for sustained intervention to restore peace.

Authorities are also expected to investigate the rustling of 14 cows, which compounds the economic loss faced by affected families.

The full extent of the attack is still being assessed as security forces continue their operations in Turmuzawa village.

This latest abduction underscores the ongoing security challenges facing rural communities in the North-West region of Nigeria.

