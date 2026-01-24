News

Kano gov, Abba Kabir Yusuf dumps NNPP

Kalu Idika
By Kalu Idika
0
Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf
Kano State Governor, Abba Kabir Yusuf
Share this:

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has resigned from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), citing internal crises and the need to prioritize Kano State’s interests.

In a letter, Yusuf thanked the party for the opportunity to serve and cited persistent leadership disagreements and legal challenges as reasons for his exit.

The letter reads: “I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party, with effect from Sunday, 25 January 2026,” he said.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation to the party for the platform and support extended to him throughout his political engagement with the NNPP.

READ ALSO:  Why we've chosen to endorse Obi-Datti ticket, Babachir reveals

“I remain sincerely appreciative of the opportunity given to me by the party, its leadership, and members across Kano State to be part of its political journey since 2022, as well as the support, goodwill, and cooperation extended to me during my time in the party.

“In recent times, the party has been confronted with persistent internal challenges arising from leadership disagreements and ongoing legal processes, many of which are presently before the courts for judicial determination,” the Governor said.

According to him, the internal disagreements have widened divisions and weakened cohesion within the party.

“The growing disenfranchisement among party members has created deep divisions within the party structure, resulting in cracks that appear increasingly irreconcilable and have generated uncertainty at both state and national levels,” he said.

READ ALSO:  Akpabio scorns reports of alleged conversion of state govt houses

Governor Yusuf stated that his decision followed careful reflection and was guided strictly by public interest considerations.

“After careful reflection, and without prejudice to the party’s capacity to resolve its internal challenges, I have come to the conclusion that my resignation is in the best interest of the people of Kano State,” he said.

He stressed that the decision was taken in good faith and without bitterness.

“This decision is taken in good faith, without any ill will, and with a continued commitment to peace, unity, and the progress of Kano State,” Yusuf said.

READ ALSO:  North has crude oil now, Biafra can go – IPOB

The Governor resigned along with 21 members of the State Assembly, 8 members of the House of Representatives and 44 Local Government Chairmen of Kano state.

Meanwhile, the resignation letter was acknowledged by the party Secretary, Diso-Chiranchi Ward, Hon. Kabiru Zubairu who commended the Governor for his laudable projects on infrastructure, urban renewal, health, education and economic empowerment.

“I wish to concur with His Excellency on the lingering crisis in our party, though we are trying our best to contain it, but we have no option than to accept the resignation of a one and most performing Governor of the NNPP,” Zubairu said.

 

 

 

 

Post Views: 52
Share this:
Previous article
Terrorists, sympathisers won’t like Nigeria-US security partnership – Shehu Sani
Next article
Gunmen abduct 25 in Zamfara community, cattle also stolen
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks