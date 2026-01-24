Kano gov, Abba Kabir Yusuf dumps NNPP

Share this:

Kano State Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf has resigned from the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), citing internal crises and the need to prioritize Kano State’s interests.

In a letter, Yusuf thanked the party for the opportunity to serve and cited persistent leadership disagreements and legal challenges as reasons for his exit.

The letter reads: “I write with a deep sense of gratitude to formally notify the leadership of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) of my decision to resign my membership of the party, with effect from Sunday, 25 January 2026,” he said.

Governor Yusuf expressed appreciation to the party for the platform and support extended to him throughout his political engagement with the NNPP.

“I remain sincerely appreciative of the opportunity given to me by the party, its leadership, and members across Kano State to be part of its political journey since 2022, as well as the support, goodwill, and cooperation extended to me during my time in the party.

“In recent times, the party has been confronted with persistent internal challenges arising from leadership disagreements and ongoing legal processes, many of which are presently before the courts for judicial determination,” the Governor said.

According to him, the internal disagreements have widened divisions and weakened cohesion within the party.

“The growing disenfranchisement among party members has created deep divisions within the party structure, resulting in cracks that appear increasingly irreconcilable and have generated uncertainty at both state and national levels,” he said.

Governor Yusuf stated that his decision followed careful reflection and was guided strictly by public interest considerations.

“After careful reflection, and without prejudice to the party’s capacity to resolve its internal challenges, I have come to the conclusion that my resignation is in the best interest of the people of Kano State,” he said.

He stressed that the decision was taken in good faith and without bitterness.

“This decision is taken in good faith, without any ill will, and with a continued commitment to peace, unity, and the progress of Kano State,” Yusuf said.

The Governor resigned along with 21 members of the State Assembly, 8 members of the House of Representatives and 44 Local Government Chairmen of Kano state.

Meanwhile, the resignation letter was acknowledged by the party Secretary, Diso-Chiranchi Ward, Hon. Kabiru Zubairu who commended the Governor for his laudable projects on infrastructure, urban renewal, health, education and economic empowerment.

“I wish to concur with His Excellency on the lingering crisis in our party, though we are trying our best to contain it, but we have no option than to accept the resignation of a one and most performing Governor of the NNPP,” Zubairu said.

