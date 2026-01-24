Terrorists, sympathisers won’t like Nigeria-US security partnership – Shehu Sani

Share this:

(DDM) – Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has praised the growing counter-terrorism collaboration between Nigeria and the United States.

DDM gathered that Sani shared his views on his verified X account on Saturday, highlighting public expectations for tangible outcomes from the partnership.

He recalled that National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, confirmed Nigeria’s active collaboration with the US to curb rising insecurity nationwide.

Sani described the partnership as a strategic effort designed to locate, combat, and eradicate terrorists wherever they operate in Nigeria.

He emphasized that the initiative must be merciless in targeting all terror networks across the country.

According to Sani, the effort is expected to strengthen national security and reassure citizens of proactive measures against terrorism.

He warned that there are three categories of people who will not welcome this development.

The first group, he said, are the terrorists themselves, who stand to lose their operational freedom.

The second group includes individuals sympathetic to terrorist activities, whether ideologically aligned or supportive indirectly.

The third category, Sani explained, comprises those with hidden motives, pursuing personal or political interests beyond genuine anti-terrorism objectives.

He stressed that the partnership is focused solely on eliminating terrorist threats and enhancing public safety.

Sani’s post signals strong approval of intelligence-sharing and coordinated operations between Nigerian security agencies and US counterparts.

Observers note that the collaboration could involve joint training, intelligence exchange, and operational support to strengthen counter-terrorism capabilities.

The former senator’s remarks come amid heightened concerns over insurgency, banditry, and other violent crimes across multiple regions of Nigeria.

Analysts believe that such international partnerships are crucial for equipping local security forces with modern tools and strategies.

Sani’s declaration also serves as a warning to groups undermining peace and national stability.

He framed the initiative as a national duty, emphasizing that citizens and government institutions must back decisive action against terrorism.

The Nigeria-US partnership represents an escalation in coordinated efforts to prevent attacks and dismantle terror networks.

Civil society and security analysts have broadly welcomed the move, seeing it as a proactive step toward restoring public confidence.

Sani’s post reinforces the narrative that combating terrorism requires both domestic action and international collaboration.

He concluded that the country must remain resolute in the fight against terrorism, regardless of opposition from actors with vested interests.

The statement has generated discussions across social media, with citizens largely supporting stronger measures to protect communities.

The partnership is expected to continue with monitoring and reporting mechanisms to track progress and impact on national security.

Experts suggest that successful implementation could significantly reduce terror-related incidents and enhance overall stability in Nigeria.

