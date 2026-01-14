ADC Declares Readiness To Capture Zamfara From PDP 2027

Share this:

(DDM) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has declared its readiness to wrest control of Zamfara State from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

DDM gathered that Mr. Kabiru Garba, Zamfara State Chairman of the ADC, made the statement on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, emphasizing the party’s confidence in its ability to present a strong alternative to the incumbent PDP administration.

Garba noted that the ADC has been working diligently to strengthen its grassroots structures, mobilize supporters, and engage communities across Zamfara to ensure a credible and competitive campaign in 2027.

He argued that the ADC’s platform prioritizes good governance, accountability, youth empowerment, and development-oriented policies, positioning the party as a viable alternative to the PDP.

According to Garba, the ADC has identified gaps in the current administration’s performance, including issues related to infrastructure, security, and public service delivery, which the party intends to address comprehensively if elected.

Political analysts noted that Zamfara has historically been a battleground state, with shifting allegiances among major parties, making grassroots mobilization and public perception crucial for electoral success.

The ADC chairman emphasized that the party’s strategy involves engaging local leaders, women’s groups, youth organizations, and other stakeholders to ensure inclusive participation and broad-based support.

Observers highlighted that smaller parties like the ADC are increasingly positioning themselves as credible challengers to established political powers by leveraging public dissatisfaction, innovative campaigns, and targeted policy proposals.

Garba also expressed confidence that the ADC’s message of reform, transparency, and development resonates with voters seeking change and a break from the status quo in Zamfara.

He urged residents to actively participate in the party’s outreach programs and rallies, stressing that collective engagement is critical to achieving meaningful political transformation in the state.

The party plans to roll out detailed policy proposals and campaign initiatives in the months ahead, aimed at addressing critical issues such as education, healthcare, youth employment, and security.

Political commentators noted that the ADC’s growing visibility in Zamfara reflects a broader trend of increasing multiparty competitiveness in Nigerian politics, where voters are willing to consider alternatives beyond traditional ruling parties.

The statement by Garba signals the ADC’s serious intent to challenge the PDP in Zamfara and sets the stage for intense political activity as preparations for the 2027 general elections gather momentum.

