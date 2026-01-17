ADC Delta Gains Strategic Power Player With Onochie Osheokwu Entry

Share this:

(DDM) – African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Delta State received a significant boost with the formal induction of Hon. Onochie Osheokwu into the party on January 17, 2026.

The historic event was widely celebrated by party leaders and stakeholders, who hailed Onochie Osheokwu as a proven mobilizer, strategist, and game-changer in Delta State politics.

Hon. Kenneth Gbandi, ADC Diaspora Leader and key party strategist, personally welcomed the new member, emphasizing the transformative potential his entry brings to the party’s grassroots and political strategy.

Speaking at the event, Hon. Gbandi described Onochie Osheokwu’s decision as a major development for ADC Delta State.

He said, “With Hon. Onochie Osheokwu on board, ADC gains a strategic ally whose experience in political mobilization and organizational leadership will strengthen our drive for credible governance and citizen empowerment.”

Hon. Onochie Osheokwu brings decades of political experience to ADC.

He previously served as Supervisory Councillor for Finance in Aniocha South LGA.

He rose through the ranks of the PDP as Youth Leader in Aniocha South, Delta North Youth Leader, and Chairman of PDP Local Government Youth Leaders in Delta State.

His government service includes a tenure as Senior Special Assistant to the Delta State Governor and as National Convention Protocol Officer at the PDP National Convention.

In 2022, Onochie Osheokwu resigned his government appointment to join Peter Obi’s Labour Party.

He later coordinated the Delta State segment of the Obi–Datti Presidential Campaign in 2023.

He also served as South–South Coordinator of the Obidient Movement, demonstrating his skill in managing grassroots campaigns and rallying communities across Delta State.

His move to ADC signals a strategic recalibration in Delta politics, highlighting a commitment to locally grounded, people-oriented governance.

Analysts say the induction enhances ADC’s capacity to compete effectively against dominant parties.

It particularly strengthens the party’s ability to mobilize voters and deepen engagement at ward and local government levels.

The induction ceremony saw active participation from ADC leadership, including Engr. Austine Okolie, Delta State Chairman, and various ward and local government stakeholders.

Hon. Gbandi noted that the event represents a turning point in the party’s efforts to expand its influence.

He emphasized that the ceremony consolidates grassroots structures and positions ADC to deliver accountable leadership.

Party sources say Onochie Osheokwu will immediately begin collaborating with ADC leaders to design strategies aimed at increasing political participation.

He will also focus on strengthening party cohesion and promoting tangible development across Delta State.

Observers believe that the combined experience of Hon. Kenneth Gbandi and Hon. Onochie Osheokwu could redefine political alignments in Delta State.

They say the duo presents a formidable challenge to established political structures in the state.

Delta State politics now stands at a crossroads, with ADC poised for growth and renewed strategic focus under the guidance of leaders like Hon. Gbandi and the newly inducted Onochie Osheokwu.

Hon. Kenneth Chibuogwu Gbandi serves as the ADC Diaspora Leader and is responsible for coordinating party activities, outreach, and mobilization among Nigerians living abroad.

He has strengthened ADC’s international presence, connecting diaspora members with the party’s strategic vision and grassroots initiatives in Delta State.

Gbandi is recognized for his ability to organize large-scale campaigns and events, using his network to amplify ADC’s message and attract new supporters.

He has led efforts to unify ADC’s global membership, ensuring that the diaspora actively contributes to electoral strategies, voter education, and policy advocacy.

His leadership has positioned the party as more inclusive, globally connected, and capable of engaging both local and international stakeholders.

ADC Delta State now looks forward to a future marked by unity, strategic action, and strengthened grassroots presence.

Together, the party and its newly joined members will continue to advance politics that are locally grounded, inclusive, and committed to tangible development for the people of Delta State.

