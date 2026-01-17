Reports

Warri Jetties Choked: NIWA Fights Weeds, Waste Crisis

(DDM) – Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) gathered that the National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) launched a large-scale clean-up of major jetties in Warri.

NIWA officials said the operation targets Pessu, Main Market, and Ugbuwangue jetties, which had become overrun with aquatic weeds, water hyacinth, and plastic waste.

The authority started the exercise in December 2025 to restore safe navigation for boat operators, traders, and passengers who depend on the waterways daily.

NIWA emphasized that the initiative forms part of its broader plan to sustain inland water transport and stimulate commerce across Delta State.

Local communities and traders had complained for years that clogged jetties disrupted ferry services and slowed economic activities.

Boat operators reported frequent accidents and costly delays due to poor waterway conditions, which also increased operational expenses.

NIWA crews worked to remove debris from riverbanks and central channels, using specialized equipment to clear the obstructed waterways.

Officials highlighted that the exercise will reduce environmental pollution, protect aquatic life, and enhance the visual appeal of the rivers.

Community leaders described the clean-up as a “long-overdue intervention” that could improve local transport and boost trade efficiency.

Delta State authorities noted that well-maintained waterways reduce road congestion and provide alternative trade routes for traders and commuters.

Experts explained that invasive weeds like water hyacinth grow rapidly and can completely block waterways, harm ecosystems, and threaten livelihoods if left unchecked.

NIWA urged residents to support the exercise by refraining from dumping waste into rivers and jetties.

Officials warned that the clean-up represents only the first phase of a continuous maintenance program designed to prevent a recurrence of vegetation and debris buildup.

NIWA also signaled plans to collaborate with local governments and private operators to strengthen long-term waterway management.

Traders expressed hope that cleared jetties will attract more commercial activities and revitalize Warri’s waterfront economy.

Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to making Warri waterways safer, cleaner, and fully operational for all users.

The exercise demonstrates the growing recognition that effective inland water management drives sustainable regional development.

As NIWA continues the clean-up, residents remain optimistic that Warri’s jetties will soon support smooth navigation and restore confidence in the city’s water transport system.

