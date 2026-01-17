Gbaramatu Festival Champions Education, Community Progress

Share this:

(DDM) – Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) gathered that the Opuedebubor community in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South West LGA, used the Amafini Ugeh festival to highlight the value of education in fostering community development.

Chief Oguma Ebimobowei, Amadiwei of the community, praised the successful New Year celebration and its role in strengthening social cohesion among residents.

He commended local leaders, including High Chief Government Ekpemupolo (Tompolo), for their efforts in promoting regional development, peace, and educational initiatives.

Festival organizers emphasized that celebrating cultural heritage and education together inspires youth to pursue knowledge as a foundation for progress.

Community elders noted that events like Amafini Ugeh serve as platforms to encourage literacy, skill acquisition, and civic engagement among residents.

Local teachers and parents highlighted the festival’s role in raising awareness about the importance of schooling and continuous learning.

Children and youths actively participated in cultural displays, educational competitions, and discussions aimed at reinforcing the connection between tradition and education.

Residents expressed optimism that the festival would motivate sustained investments in schools, libraries, and mentorship programs across the community.

The celebration also included workshops and public talks that showcased how education drives economic empowerment and long-term societal stability.

Officials pledged to maintain focus on education as a core pillar for community growth while leveraging cultural festivals to unify and inspire citizens.

High Chief Ekpemupolo encouraged the youth to embrace learning, noting that knowledge remains the most powerful tool for achieving social and economic transformation.

The festival concluded with a renewed commitment from leaders and residents to advance education alongside cultural pride, ensuring sustainable progress for Gbaramatu Kingdom.

