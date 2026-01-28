ADC Delta State Unveils People-Funded Secretariat, Signals Renewed Political Commitment

Share this:

(DDM) – The African Democratic Congress (ADC) in Delta State has unveiled the branding of its newly established state secretariat, marking a significant milestone in the party’s grassroots-driven political journey.

The development highlights a rare model of political ownership, as party stakeholders collectively funded the branding project without reliance on external donors or government support.

Hon. Kenneth C. Gbandi, a leading voice within the ADC Delta State leadership, and the leader of ADC diaspora Network, described the initiative as a powerful demonstration of unity, sacrifice, and shared responsibility among party members.

According to Hon. Gbandi, the secretariat represents more than a physical structure, as it symbolizes the collective will of the people to build a party rooted in participation and accountability.

He emphasized that the project reflects the ADC’s commitment to a people-centered political culture that prioritizes vision over personal ambition.

The branding of the secretariat was fully financed through voluntary contributions from party stakeholders across Delta State.

Party leaders said the collective funding effort underscores a growing culture of political maturity and internal cohesion within the ADC.

Hon. Gbandi stated that the success of the project proves that sustainable political movements thrive when members take ownership of their structures and ideals.

He described the ADC Delta State chapter as “one united and indivisible family,” stressing that unity remains the party’s strongest asset.

The leadership team noted that the secretariat serves as a rallying point for organizing, strategizing, and mobilizing grassroots support ahead of future political engagements.

Engr. Austine Okolie, who leads the Delta State ADC leadership team, received commendation for providing strategic direction and vision throughout the process.

Party members credited Engr. Okolie’s leadership style for fostering inclusiveness and collective responsibility within the party.

Hon. Gbandi praised the leadership for creating an environment where every stakeholder feels valued and invested in the party’s success.

He noted that the initiative reflects a shift away from politics driven by patronage toward politics sustained by shared purpose.

Observers described the development as a statement of intent by the ADC to redefine political participation in Delta State.

Political analysts said the people-funded secretariat sends a strong signal to voters about the party’s credibility and internal discipline.

They added that such initiatives often strengthen public trust and deepen grassroots loyalty.

Party officials said the secretariat would function as a coordination hub for political education, engagement, and community outreach.

Hon. Gbandi reiterated that the ADC remains committed to building structures that reflect the aspirations of ordinary citizens.

He stressed that the party’s future depends on unity, transparency, and sustained collective effort.

Supporters at the unveiling described the moment as historic and inspirational.

Many party members said the project renewed their confidence in the ADC’s leadership and long-term vision.

The initiative has also sparked conversations across Delta State about alternative models of political organization and funding.

Civil society actors praised the effort as a positive example of democratic participation.

They urged other political parties to adopt similar approaches that empower members and reduce dependency on godfatherism.

As preparations continue for future elections, ADC Delta State leaders say the secretariat will anchor the party’s mobilization strategy.

Hon. Gbandi concluded that the project represents the beginning of a new era of responsibility and commitment within the ADC.

He affirmed that the party remains built by the people, sustained by vision, and united by purpose.

