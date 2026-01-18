AFCON Final Delayed as Senegal Protest Late Penalty Decision

Share this:

(DDM) – Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final was delayed for nearly 20 minutes after Senegalese players strongly protested a controversial last-minute penalty awarded to Morocco, turning the highly anticipated showdown into a tense and chaotic scene.

The dramatic incident occurred in the closing moments of regulation time when the referee pointed to the spot following a challenge inside Senegal’s penalty area, a decision that immediately sparked outrage among Senegal’s players, coaching staff, and supporters.

Several Senegalese players surrounded the referee, arguing that the contact was minimal and did not justify a penalty at such a critical stage of the final, while others appealed to the Video Assistant Referee for a review.

Despite extended discussions with match officials and VAR consultations, the referee upheld the original decision, further intensifying Senegal’s frustration and delaying the restart of play.

Team captains from both sides were called in to calm the situation, but emotions continued to run high as Senegal players insisted the call could unfairly decide the championship.

Security officials and match coordinators were forced to intervene to restore order on the pitch, as the delay stretched close to 20 minutes, drawing whistles and chants from fans inside the packed stadium.

Morocco, on the other hand, remained composed during the stoppage, with players regrouping and preparing mentally for the decisive moment from the penalty spot.

When play finally resumed, the atmosphere was electric, with the pressure on the Moroccan penalty taker immense as the entire continent watched.

Football analysts have since described the incident as one of the most controversial moments in recent AFCON history, noting that such decisions in finals often overshadow the quality and intensity of the match itself.

Former referees have offered mixed opinions, with some arguing that the defender made sufficient contact to warrant a penalty, while others insist the referee should have allowed play to continue given the magnitude of the occasion.

The Confederation of African Football has yet to issue an official statement addressing the delay or the penalty decision, though sources suggest the incident will be reviewed as part of CAF’s standard post-tournament assessment.

Senegalese fans took to social media immediately after the match, expressing anger and disappointment, with many accusing officials of inconsistency and calling for improved officiating standards across African football.

Moroccan supporters, however, defended the decision, arguing that rules should be applied consistently regardless of the stage of the competition.

The incident has reignited long-standing debates about refereeing quality, VAR implementation, and transparency in African football, especially during high-stakes matches.

AFCON finals are traditionally moments of unity and celebration for the continent, but this year’s showpiece also highlighted the intense pressure placed on referees and players alike.

Despite the controversy, both teams were praised for their resilience and competitive spirit throughout the tournament, having navigated difficult paths to reach the final.

As the dust settles, attention now turns to CAF’s response and whether lessons will be learned to prevent similar disruptions in future tournaments.

The delayed final will be remembered not only for the football on display, but also for a decision that changed the rhythm, emotions, and narrative of Africa’s biggest football night.

