JUST IN: Iraq Declares End to US Military Presence in Its Territory

Share this:

Iraq has announced the completion of a full withdrawal of United States forces from military facilities within its federal territory, marking a significant shift in the long-standing US military presence in the country.

In a statement released on Sunday, January 18, 2026, Iraq’s Ministry of Defence said the final group of US advisers had departed Al-Asad Air Base in Anbar State, western Iraq, ending more than two decades of American military operations at the facility.

The withdrawal applies to areas under the authority of Iraq’s central government and does not include the semi-autonomous Kurdistan Region, where US troops remain stationed.

The ministry added that the US-led coalition formed to combat the Islamic State group had also vacated the Joint Operations Command headquarters, handing full control of the installations to Iraqi security forces.

US forces continue to operate from Harir Air Base in Erbil Province, located in the Kurdistan Region, which maintains its own government, parliament and security forces under Iraq’s constitution.

Background

The US military presence in Iraq has fluctuated since the 2003 invasion.

At its peak, about 170,000 American troops were deployed in the country.

US forces withdrew in 2011 but returned in 2014 at the request of the Iraqi government to assist in the fight against ISIS.

Since December 2021, when Washington announced the end of its combat mission, roughly 2,500 US troops have remained in an advisory and support role.

The Iraqi Defence Ministry released footage showing senior military officials touring empty sections of Al-Asad Air Base following the withdrawal.

The US Department of Defense’s Central Command confirmed that the handover described by Iraqi authorities was accurate but did not provide additional details.

The pullout comes amid heightened regional tensions, particularly between the United States and Iran.

Over the years, Al-Asad Air Base has been targeted multiple times by Iran and Iranian-backed groups.

In January 2020, Iran launched ballistic missiles at the base following the killing of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani in a US drone strike.

More recently, Iran-aligned militias carried out attacks on the base after the October 2023 conflict in Israel, injuring US personnel in August 2024.

Iraqi officials said the country’s armed forces now have sufficient capacity to secure national territory and that future cooperation with the United States would focus on training, equipment procurement, joint exercises and operational coordination under bilateral agreements.

While Iraq considers the coalition’s mission concluded within its territory, officials noted that operations against ISIS continue in neighbouring Syria.

Baghdad also said logistical support may still transit through Erbil and did not rule out future joint counter-ISIS operations if required.

Analysts say the withdrawal could strengthen the Iraqi government’s position in negotiations with non-state armed groups, some of which have cited the US military presence as justification for retaining their weapons.

There was no immediate response from Iran-backed militias following the announcement.

Post Views: 104