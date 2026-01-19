Attack Khamenei, Face Total War, Iran Warns U.S.

Share this:

(DDM) – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has openly warned that any attack on Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei would immediately plunge the region into an all-out war, sharply escalating already volatile tensions between Iran and Western powers.

Pezeshkian delivered the warning through a strongly worded message shared on the social media platform X, making it clear that Iran considers its Supreme Leader untouchable and that any threat to his life would be treated as a direct act of war against the Iranian state.

The Iranian leader accused the United States and its allies of fueling instability through years of what he described as cruel and inhumane economic sanctions, insisting that foreign pressure has inflicted severe hardship on ordinary Iranians rather than weakening the country’s leadership.

He stated that sanctions have crippled purchasing power, driven inflation to painful levels, and worsened unemployment, creating widespread frustration across the country while failing to break Iran’s political resolve.

Pezeshkian’s remarks come against the backdrop of nationwide protests that erupted on December 28, triggered initially by worsening economic conditions and rapidly evolving into broader demonstrations against Iran’s clerical system of governance.

What began as protests over food prices, fuel costs, and unemployment soon transformed into chants demanding sweeping political reforms and an end to religious rule, spreading across major cities and provincial towns.

Security forces responded forcefully to the demonstrations, leading to violent clashes that resulted in deaths, injuries, and mass arrests, making the unrest the deadliest Iran has experienced since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

International human rights organizations and foreign governments have accused Iranian authorities of using excessive force, while Tehran has defended its actions as necessary measures to maintain national stability and prevent chaos.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly weighed in on the crisis, issuing public warnings that Washington could intervene if Iranian authorities continued killing protesters or carrying out executions.

In a social media post dated Friday, January 16, Trump claimed that Iranian leaders had halted the planned execution of 800 people, thanking Tehran for what he described as a last-minute decision to pause the sentences.

Iranian officials have not fully confirmed the claim, but the statement intensified global attention on Iran’s handling of dissent and the potential consequences of further escalation.

Political analysts say Pezeshkian’s strong language signals a deliberate message to both domestic audiences and foreign governments, aimed at projecting strength, unity, and zero tolerance for threats against Iran’s top leadership.

Observers also note that the warning serves as a reminder that any external military action could quickly spiral into a broader conflict, drawing in regional actors and destabilizing the Middle East further.

As protests continue to simmer and international pressure mounts, Iran’s leadership appears determined to frame the crisis as a struggle against foreign interference rather than an internal legitimacy challenge.

The standoff between Tehran and Washington now rests on a dangerous edge, with harsh rhetoric, internal unrest, and unresolved sanctions combining to create one of the most fragile moments in Iran’s recent political history.

👇👇👇

_Become a Tech Pro! DDM Cohort 7 training starts on January 26th 2025, Secure your Spot Now! Join the registration group below:_

https://chat.whatsapp.com/El5j2EJgt3q84sWbsLhdsH

Post Views: 72