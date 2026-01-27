News

Again, National Grid Collapses for Second Time in a Week

Precious Nwabuisi
Precious Nwabuisi
Naija major cities dey suffer blackout as power grid don collapse again 
Nigeria’s national electricity grid has suffered another collapse, leading to a complete loss of power supply across the country on Tuesday morning.

This was announced by Nigeria National Grid on X formerly Twitter.

Data from the electricity distribution load allocation for January 27, 2026, at 10:54 a.m. showed that power supply to all 11 electricity distribution companies (DisCos) dropped to zero megawatts (0 MW).

The affected DisCos include Abuja, Benin, Eko, Enugu, Ibadan, Ikeja, Jos, Kaduna, Kano, Port Harcourt and Yola, all of which recorded zero load allocation at the time of the inciden

READ ALSO:  Anambra Re-Run: INEC, Parties Set To Pick New Date

More details shortly.

