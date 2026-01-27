Coup: DHQ orders court-martial for 16 indicted officers

Share this:

The Defence Headquarters is set to court-martial 16 military officers accused of indiscipline and plotting a coup.

The investigation found evidence of allegations inconsistent with the Armed Forces’ ethics and values.

The officers, including Brigadier General Musa Sadiq and others, will face trial under the Armed Forces Act, with the process ensuring fairness and due process.

Major-General Samaila Uba, Director of Defence Information, who disclosed this in a statement, said the investigation examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel and identified officers with cases to answer, including allegations bordering on a plot to overthrow the government.

“It would be recalled that the Defence Headquarters issued a press statement in October 2025 regarding the arrest of 16 officers over acts of indiscipline and breaches of service regulations.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria, AFN, wishes to inform the general public that investigations into the matter have been concluded, and the report forwarded to the appropriate superior authority in line with extant regulations.

“The comprehensive investigation process, conducted in accordance with established military procedures, has carefully examined all circumstances surrounding the conduct of the affected personnel.

‘’The findings have identified a number of officers with allegations of plotting to overthrow the government which is inconsistent with the ethics, values and professional standards required of members of the AFN,” the statement read.

The spokesman stressed that the measures being taken were “purely disciplinary and part of internal institutional mechanisms to preserve discipline, cohesion and operational effectiveness within the ranks.”

He said the arraignment will proceed under the Armed Forces Act and other relevant service regulations, to ensure fairness and due process.

“The AFN reiterates that measures being taken are purely disciplinary and part of ongoing institutional mechanisms to preserve order, discipline and operational effectiveness within the ranks,” the statement added.

He reiterated the commitment of the Armed Forces to professionalism, loyalty and respect for constitutional authority, assuring the public that due process and fairness will be strictly observed throughout the proceedings.

Sources had disclosed that the 16 officers in custody comprised Brigadier General Musa Sadiq (Nasarawa, 44th Regular Course); Colonel M. Ma’aji (Niger, 47th Course); Lt.-Col S. Bappah (Bauchi, 56th Course); Lt Col A. Hayatu (Kaduna, 56th Course); Lt Col Dangnan (Plateau, 56th Course); and Lt Col M. Almakura (Nasarawa, 56th Course).

Others include Major A. Ibrahim (Gombe, 56th Course); Major M. Jiddah (Katsina, 56th Course); Major M.A. Usman (FCT, 60th Course); Major D. Yusuf (Gombe, 59th Course); Major I. Dauda (Jigawa, DSSC 38); Captain I. Bello (DSSC 43); and Captain A. Yusuf, Lieutenant S. Felix (DSSC). Also included were Lieutenant Commander D.B. Abdullahi (Navy), Squadron Leader S. Adamu (Air Force).

Most of the officers, sources said, belong to the Infantry Corps, Signals Corps, and Ordnance Corps.

