US Begins Deportations of Iranians Amid Deadly Protests

Share this:

The administration of United States President Donald Trump has carried out its first known deportation of Iranian nationals since a deadly crackdown on anti-government protests began in Iran late last year.

According to a source familiar with the matter, about a dozen Iranians were returned to Iran on a deportation flight that departed on Sunday.

The source said 14 individuals were on board the flight, marking the first such operation since widespread protests erupted in Iran, resulting in thousands of deaths.

The deportations come amid heightened tensions between Washington and Tehran.

President Trump has previously warned Iran against executing protesters and has said that while his administration has communicated with Iranian authorities, the option of military action remains open.

CNN had earlier reported that dozens of Iranians were expected to be deported as early as Sunday.

However, several individuals who were initially scheduled for the flight were reportedly removed due to possible exposure to measles.

A White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the administration does not typically comment on specific deportation flights for operational security reasons.

The official added that all individuals deported had final, executable removal orders issued by federal judges.

The administration, the official said, remains committed to enforcing immigration laws and carrying out deportations through lawful means.

The Department of Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), and Iran’s mission to the United Nations have not publicly commented on the development.

Bekah Wolf, an attorney representing two Iranian men who were initially listed for deportation, said her clients were placed in quarantine due to measles exposure and were not included on Sunday’s flight.

She noted that the delay offers only temporary relief, as both men are still subject to removal orders.

Wolf said the men, who are gay, face what she described as an “extremely high chance” of execution if returned to Iran.

Both Wolf and another source familiar with the matter indicated that additional deportation flights to Iran are likely.

Sunday’s flight was reportedly the third deportation flight carried out under a rare agreement between the United States and Iran, countries that do not maintain formal diplomatic relations.

One of the men facing deportation, who requested anonymity due to fears of retaliation, appealed directly to the US president.

“We came to this country for safety,” he said, adding that returning to Iran would put his life at risk.

Human rights concerns continue to mount over Iran’s handling of the protests.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported on Sunday that at least 5,520 protesters have been killed since demonstrations began in late December, including 77 minors, with 17,091 additional deaths still under investigation.

The group also said more than 41,000 people have been arrested during the unrest.

Post Views: 113