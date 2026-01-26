Amaechi Support Group Vows Massive Delegate Mobilisation Ahead Of ADC Primaries

Share this:

(DDM) – The Rotimi Amaechi Mobilization Team (RAMT) has vowed to mobilise thousands of delegates across Nigeria in support of the former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, ahead of the forthcoming primaries of the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

The group made this declaration amid growing political activities within the ADC as aspirants intensify consultations and grassroots engagements ahead of the party’s internal selection process.

RAMT described Amaechi as a tested political leader with the experience, national outlook, and administrative capacity required to reposition Nigeria at a critical moment in its democratic journey.

Speaking through its national coordinators, the mobilisation team said it has commenced strategic outreach to party delegates across all geopolitical zones.

The group stated that its mobilisation drive is focused on ensuring that delegates understand Amaechi’s political record, governance philosophy, and vision for national development.

According to RAMT, the mobilisation effort is not limited to urban political elites but extends deeply into grassroots party structures at state, local government, and ward levels.

The group explained that Amaechi’s years as Speaker of the Rivers State House of Assembly, two-term Governor of Rivers State, and Minister of Transportation give him a unique advantage among contenders.

RAMT argued that these roles exposed Amaechi to executive, legislative, and policy-making responsibilities at both subnational and national levels.

The mobilisation team further stated that Amaechi’s role in major infrastructure projects, including rail development and port reforms, demonstrates his capacity to deliver tangible results.

According to the group, delegates are increasingly drawn to candidates with verifiable records rather than mere political slogans.

RAMT said its engagements with ADC stakeholders show growing enthusiasm for Amaechi’s candidacy, particularly among younger party members seeking reform-oriented leadership.

The group noted that many delegates view Amaechi as a bridge between old political experience and new reform expectations within the ADC.

RAMT also stressed that its mobilisation strategy prioritises peaceful persuasion, internal democracy, and respect for party processes.

The team stated that it is working closely with state coordinators to ensure transparent communication with delegates and avoid misinformation.

Political observers say the ADC primaries are shaping up to be competitive, with multiple interest groups positioning themselves ahead of the delegate-based selection.

Analysts note that strong mobilisation at the delegate level often plays a decisive role in Nigerian party primaries.

RAMT acknowledged that internal party contests require organisation, loyalty, and sustained engagement rather than last-minute political bargaining.

The group said it is confident that its nationwide structure will translate into substantial delegate support on the day of the primaries.

According to RAMT, Amaechi’s long-standing involvement in national politics has earned him allies across party lines, regions, and ideological blocs.

The mobilisation team added that its campaign message centres on competence, national unity, economic restructuring, and institutional reform.

RAMT called on ADC members to prioritise credibility and capacity in their choice of candidate.

The group insisted that Amaechi represents a serious option for delegates seeking a candidate with both political depth and administrative courage.

As the ADC primaries draw closer, RAMT said it remains committed to expanding its outreach and consolidating support across the federation.

The coming weeks are expected to test the strength of mobilisation networks as aspirants seek to convert influence into delegate votes.

For now, RAMT maintains that it is prepared to deliver what it describes as a decisive delegate showing for Rotimi Amaechi at the ADC primaries.

Post Views: 121