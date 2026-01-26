Delta State, 2027, the Cost of Leadership Without Accountability

Share this:

(DDM) – Delta State stands at a critical crossroads in its political and developmental trajectory, according to Nigerian diaspora leader and policy strategist, Hon. Kenneth C. Gbandi.

Gbandi, a former ADC National Deputy Chairman (Diaspora) and senatorial candidate for Delta North, said the state’s rich endowment of oil, strategic geography, and educated population should have positioned it as a benchmark for sub-national development in Nigeria.

He noted that, when compared with peer states such as Rivers, Akwa Ibom, and Edo, Delta’s performance exposes a troubling gap between potential and reality.

Gbandi emphasised that this is not a partisan critique, but a civic reflection on governance, leadership choices, and the costs associated with misplaced priorities.

The veteran strategist highlighted that Delta State has consistently ranked among the top recipients of federal allocations for over two decades, with annual budgets ranging between ₦450 billion and ₦700 billion in recent years.

Despite these allocations, he said Delta’s Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) has stagnated below its true potential, unlike Rivers and Akwa Ibom, which have grown their IGR bases into the ₦20–₦30 billion range through deliberate reforms.

Gbandi pointed out that Delta’s strong commercial centers, including Asaba, Warri, and Ughelli, along with oil service activities, have not translated into meaningful revenue expansion.

Infrastructure delivery in the state, he argued, remains fragmented, with projects lacking clear timelines, continuity, or long-term maintenance frameworks.

He contrasted this with the visible successes in peer states, including Akwa Ibom’s aviation and industrial investments, Rivers’ transport and healthcare projects, and Edo’s urban regeneration programmes.

According to Gbandi, Delta’s spending is high, but the state struggles to show proportional impact in roads, hospitals, schools, and public utilities.

He also raised concerns about human capital development, noting that Delta has produced generations of professionals, yet education and healthcare outcomes remain underwhelming.

Youth unemployment, he added, persists despite the state’s fiscal capacity and resource base.

Gbandi stressed that governance failures in Delta State reflect broader national issues, driven by political elites prioritising loyalty, control, and personal glorification over service, competence, and accountability.

He warned that public office should be treated as a responsibility, not a throne, and that leadership must focus on measurable outcomes, such as functioning hospitals, maintained roads, competitive schools, and job creation.

As Nigeria approaches 2027, Gbandi called for principled and disciplined political engagement, urging citizens to demand evidence-based leadership rather than emotional loyalty.

He said Delta State does not lack resources, talent, or opportunities, but requires leadership that prioritises public service over personal gain.

Gbandi concluded that if governance reforms are implemented and leaders held accountable, Delta State can rise to its true potential, becoming a model of development, not just a recipient of federal revenue.

He urged Nigerians to insist on leadership that delivers results, democracy that works, and governance that serves the people.

