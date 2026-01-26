NDDC Launches Youth Training Programme On CNG Vehicle Conversion

Share this:

(DDM) – The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has officially launched a youth training initiative focused on Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicle conversion.

The programme, according to NDDC officials, is designed to equip young people with practical skills in CNG vehicle conversion and maintenance.

Applications for the training are now open to youths aged 18 to 35 across all nine states of the Niger Delta region.

The NDDC stated that the initiative is part of its broader mandate to empower the youth, foster entrepreneurship, and create sustainable employment opportunities.

Participants will gain hands-on experience in converting vehicles to run on CNG, a cleaner and more cost-effective alternative to traditional fossil fuels.

The programme is expected to enhance the technical capacity of young people, positioning them to take advantage of emerging opportunities in the green energy sector.

Officials emphasised that the training will also contribute to the region’s environmental sustainability by promoting the use of cleaner energy solutions.

The NDDC highlighted that CNG vehicle conversion offers significant economic benefits, reducing fuel costs for vehicle owners while providing skilled jobs for trained youths.

This initiative reflects the commission’s commitment to addressing unemployment challenges in the Niger Delta, which has long struggled with high youth joblessness despite abundant natural resources.

The programme will be implemented in phases, ensuring participants receive comprehensive theoretical and practical instruction in CNG technology.

NDDC leadership noted that this training aligns with Nigeria’s broader energy transition goals, aiming to reduce reliance on petrol and diesel fuels.

Participants who successfully complete the training are expected to receive certification that will enhance their employability in both public and private sectors.

The commission also stressed the importance of youth involvement in technological and energy-related initiatives as a way to foster innovation in the region.

Stakeholders from the private sector, including automotive and energy companies, have been invited to collaborate with the NDDC to expand the programme’s impact.

By focusing on skill acquisition in CNG conversion, the NDDC aims to create a new cadre of trained professionals capable of driving sustainable energy solutions locally.

The initiative is also intended to complement other regional development programmes aimed at reducing poverty, boosting industrial growth, and improving standards of living.

Officials encouraged interested youths to apply promptly, noting that selection will be competitive and based on commitment and potential to benefit from the training.

The NDDC reaffirmed its dedication to youth empowerment, sustainable development, and environmental responsibility across the Niger Delta region.

