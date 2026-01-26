High Court Bars DESTMA From Impounding Vehicles In Delta

Share this:

(DDM) – A High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State, has ruled that the Delta State Traffic Management Authority (DESTMA) lacks the legal power to arrest motorists or impound vehicles.

The judgment, delivered on January 26, 2026, follows a legal challenge questioning the legality of DESTMA’s operations within the state.

The court held that the agency’s actions, including the detention of vehicles and imposition of fines, contradict the provisions of the Nigerian Constitution.

According to the ruling, DESTMA’s enforcement activities exceed its statutory mandate and encroach on powers reserved for law enforcement agencies.

The court clarified that only the Nigeria Police Force and other authorised authorities are constitutionally empowered to detain vehicles or apprehend motorists.

This decision effectively restrains DESTMA from undertaking further enforcement actions until proper legal backing or legislative provisions are secured.

Legal experts observing the case noted that the ruling reinforces the principle of constitutional supremacy and protects citizens from arbitrary administrative action.

Motorists across Warri and other urban centres in Delta State welcomed the decision, describing it as a victory for the rule of law and citizens’ rights.

The plaintiff, who challenged DESTMA in court, argued that the agency’s repeated impoundment of vehicles disrupted livelihoods and violated fundamental freedoms guaranteed under the Constitution.

In response to the ruling, DESTMA officials indicated that they would review the judgment and explore appropriate legal options to align their operations with constitutional provisions.

Civil society groups and human rights advocates praised the judgment, emphasizing that it sets a precedent against overreach by state agencies.

The court also urged state authorities to ensure that regulatory agencies operate strictly within the bounds of the law, respecting citizens’ rights and due process.

Observers noted that the case reflects broader concerns about the need for clear legislation governing state traffic management authorities in Nigeria.

Legal analysts said the ruling could prompt legislative amendments or clarifications to define the roles and powers of DESTMA more precisely.

Some Delta State residents reported that previous DESTMA impoundments caused financial hardship, especially for daily commuters and commercial vehicle operators.

The court’s decision, therefore, provides temporary relief to motorists while highlighting the need for proper regulatory frameworks.

Experts also highlighted that the judgment strengthens public confidence in the judiciary as a check on administrative excesses.

The ruling has sparked discussions among lawmakers, legal practitioners, and transport unions about balancing traffic management with constitutional protections.

It remains to be seen how the Delta State government will respond and whether DESTMA will seek legislative amendments to regain its enforcement authority.

The judgment underscores the importance of operating all state agencies within the legal frameworks established by the Constitution.

