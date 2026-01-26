Delta Police Arrest Man Over Alleged Defilement Of Minors

Share this:

(DDM) – The Delta State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old man in connection with the alleged defilement of two minors in Agbarho Community, Ughelli North Local Government Area.

The arrest followed a report lodged with the Delta State Police, prompting immediate investigation by local officers.

Police confirmed that the victims in the case are aged 12 and 13 years, highlighting the severity of the alleged crime.

The Divisional Police Officer in Agbarho led the operation that successfully apprehended the suspect.

Authorities emphasized that the suspect will be formally charged to court in line with legal procedures governing such offences.

The arrest was publicly confirmed on January 26, 2026, in Agbarho, Delta State, drawing attention to child protection issues in the region.

Police spokespersons reiterated that the Delta State Police Command is committed to safeguarding children and enforcing the law against sexual offences.

Officials warned that anyone found violating the rights of minors will face the full weight of the law without exceptions.

Local community leaders expressed relief over the swift action taken by police, noting that such incidents undermine public safety and community trust.

Experts in child protection highlighted the importance of early intervention and community vigilance in preventing abuse and ensuring justice for victims.

The Delta State Police urged parents and guardians to remain vigilant and report any suspicious behaviour immediately.

Authorities further called on residents to cooperate with law enforcement to ensure perpetrators are swiftly brought to justice.

Police also assured the public that the welfare of the victims is being prioritised, with counselling and support measures provided to aid their recovery.

Community members praised the arrest as a demonstration of the police’s commitment to protecting vulnerable populations.

The Delta State government has previously launched initiatives aimed at protecting children and curbing sexual offences, including awareness campaigns and stricter law enforcement measures.

Legal analysts observed that the arrest sends a strong message that perpetrators of sexual offences will face prompt legal action in Delta State.

The case is expected to proceed through the judicial system, with authorities confirming that investigations are ongoing to uncover any accomplices or additional evidence.

Police also highlighted that similar operations have been carried out across the state to identify and prosecute offenders targeting children.

The Delta State Police Command continues to appeal to residents to remain vigilant, protect children, and report crimes to authorities without delay.

