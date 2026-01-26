No One Can Defeat Tinubu In 2027 — Atiku’s Son

Share this:

(DDM) – Abba Atiku, son of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has publicly declared that no political party will be able to defeat President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

The statement was made during an interview with journalists where Abba Atiku spoke on the political landscape ahead of the next general elections.

He described President Tinubu as a seasoned politician with extensive experience, leadership acumen, and a nationwide appeal that makes him a formidable candidate.

According to Abba Atiku, the ruling party under Tinubu has laid strong political structures across Nigeria, which would make opposition parties’ efforts to win the presidency highly challenging.

He emphasized that Tinubu’s political influence extends beyond party lines, attracting supporters from different regions and demographics in the country.

Abba Atiku also praised Tinubu’s achievements in office, highlighting efforts in governance, economic policy, and national security as key factors solidifying his popularity.

The politician’s son further noted that any party intending to unseat Tinubu in 2027 would require unprecedented strategic coordination and resources to compete effectively.

He warned that overconfidence among opposition parties could be detrimental, given the ruling party’s well-established grassroots networks and voter mobilization mechanisms.

Abba Atiku’s comments come amid ongoing political maneuvering as parties across the country prepare for the 2027 elections, including candidate declarations and coalition talks.

Political analysts have interpreted the remarks as an indication of confidence in the ruling party’s ability to maintain its influence in upcoming national contests.

Some observers also noted that statements like Abba Atiku’s could serve as a rallying call to Tinubu’s supporters, reinforcing party unity and commitment ahead of the election.

Opposition leaders, however, have maintained that the electoral outcome will ultimately depend on voters’ decisions and performance-based evaluations of the government.

Abba Atiku reiterated that President Tinubu’s track record in public service and political strategy provides him with a competitive edge over rivals.

He added that Tinubu’s engagement with youth groups, regional stakeholders, and party loyalists continues to strengthen his position as the leading candidate for 2027.

The remarks sparked reactions on social media, with supporters praising the confidence shown, while critics questioned the assertion and reminded the public of the unpredictability of elections.

Abba Atiku concluded by urging all political actors to focus on building strong platforms and engaging citizens positively rather than underestimating the president’s reach.

His comments highlight the ongoing discourse on Nigeria’s electoral politics and the perceived dominance of certain political figures in shaping future outcomes.

The 2027 presidential election is increasingly becoming a focal point of national debate, with Tinubu’s leadership and the opposition’s strategies under close public scrutiny.

