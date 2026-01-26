2027: We’ll Raise Money To Fund Tinubu’s Re-Election — Northern Youth Group

Share this:

(DDM) – The Northern Nigeria Youth Leaders’ Forum (NNYLF) has formally endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for a second term in office.

The youth group announced their support during a press briefing in Abuja, pledging to mobilize resources to fund Tinubu’s 2027 re-election campaign.

According to the NNYLF leadership, the endorsement reflects their confidence in Tinubu’s leadership, governance style, and policies aimed at national development.

The group explained that Tinubu’s administration has implemented reforms that have positively impacted various sectors, including security, infrastructure, and economic stabilization.

NNYLF stated that their backing is not merely symbolic, but will involve active fundraising and mobilization to ensure the president’s campaign is adequately financed.

The organization added that the endorsement aligns with their belief in continuity of leadership as a way to sustain national progress.

NNYLF leaders emphasized that youth participation is crucial in politics, both in advocacy and in contributing to the democratic process.

They called on other youth groups across the country to join efforts in supporting leadership that promotes stability, growth, and national unity.

The Northern Nigeria youth body further highlighted that their decision to support Tinubu is informed by his outreach to all regions and inclusive governance approach.

NNYLF’s endorsement signals a growing momentum for Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027, particularly among young voters and political stakeholders in northern Nigeria.

Political analysts noted that such support from organized youth groups could significantly boost Tinubu’s campaign, particularly in mobilizing grassroots voters.

The group also warned opposition parties against spreading misinformation, stressing that the youth remain focused on constructive political engagement.

NNYLF leaders stated that their fundraising initiatives will be transparent, lawful, and aligned with electoral regulations set by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

They described President Tinubu as a leader whose track record deserves continuity, citing policy initiatives, economic reforms, and security measures as proof of effective governance.

The forum’s endorsement is part of a broader political trend in northern Nigeria, where youth-led movements are increasingly influencing electoral outcomes.

NNYLF also called for active dialogue between the government and youth organizations to ensure that the voices of young Nigerians are heard and represented in policymaking.

Members reiterated that their support for Tinubu is rooted in his demonstrated commitment to national cohesion, economic development, and institutional reform.

The group concluded by urging citizens to actively participate in the 2027 elections, emphasizing that democratic engagement is a shared responsibility.

NNYLF’s announcement is expected to spark conversations on youth influence in national politics and the role of organized groups in shaping electoral results.

Post Views: 24