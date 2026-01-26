Gov Yusuf Defects To APC, Secures Automatic Ticket For 2027

Share this:

(DDM) – Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday.

He announced his defection during a ceremony attended by party leaders, stakeholders, and supporters in Kano.

Yusuf explained that he defected to act in the best interest of the people of Kano State.

He said joining the APC would allow him to implement policies and deliver on his development agenda.

The governor added that aligning with the ruling party ensures better collaboration with federal authorities and faster access to resources.

Yusuf said he carefully considered the political landscape and the welfare of his constituents before making the decision.

APC leaders welcomed Yusuf and described his defection as a boost to party unity and strength ahead of the 2027 elections.

They confirmed that Yusuf has secured an automatic ticket to contest under the APC in 2027.

Political analysts said Yusuf’s move could trigger a realignment of politicians in northern Nigeria and shift state and national calculations.

Yusuf assured Kano residents that his defection will not interrupt ongoing infrastructure, healthcare, and education projects.

He said he will continue focusing on improving citizens’ lives and promoting inclusive governance.

Opposition parties reacted cautiously, noting that Yusuf’s move gives APC a significant electoral advantage in Kano State.

Observers said automatic candidacy in the ruling party reduces internal competition and strengthens Yusuf’s political position.

Yusuf urged other politicians to prioritize service to the people over partisan interests and to focus on policies that deliver results.

His defection reflects a broader trend of high-profile politicians joining the APC ahead of the 2027 elections.

Political commentators said Yusuf’s move will increase the ruling party’s momentum in key northern states.

He concluded by urging residents to remain engaged and support governance initiatives, emphasizing stability and continuity.

The APC now positions Yusuf as a key figure in its 2027 electoral strategy in Kano State.

