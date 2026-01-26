Gombe Receives 200,000 Vaccine Doses To Combat Livestock Diseases

Share this:

(DDM) – Gombe State has received more than 200,000 doses of animal vaccines as authorities intensify efforts to combat major livestock diseases and protect the livelihoods of farmers across the state.

The vaccines were supplied as part of a coordinated animal health intervention aimed at preventing the spread of economically devastating diseases, including Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP), which has continued to threaten cattle production in northern Nigeria.

State officials confirmed that the consignment will strengthen veterinary services and improve disease prevention among cattle, sheep, and goats, which remain central to agriculture and food security in Gombe.

The government announced that it will distribute the vaccines free of charge to livestock owners across rural and semi-urban communities, prioritising areas with a history of disease outbreaks.

Veterinary officers have commenced preparations for a statewide vaccination campaign, including community sensitisation, deployment of trained animal health workers, and activation of cold-chain systems to preserve vaccine quality.

Officials explained that CBPP remains one of the most destructive cattle diseases in Nigeria, often causing large-scale animal losses, reduced productivity, and severe financial hardship for pastoralists.

They stressed that vaccination remains the most effective and affordable method of preventing outbreaks, compared to emergency responses after infections have already spread.

The state government noted that livestock farming provides direct and indirect employment for thousands of residents, particularly in rural communities where cattle rearing supports household income and local economies.

Authorities added that safeguarding animal health also strengthens human nutrition by ensuring stable supplies of meat, milk, and other animal products.

Livestock farmers across several local government areas welcomed the intervention, describing it as timely amid rising costs of feed, insecurity affecting grazing routes, and climate pressures on animal production.

Some farmers said recurring disease outbreaks had forced many livestock owners to sell animals at a loss or abandon large-scale farming entirely.

They expressed optimism that the vaccination programme would reduce mortality rates, improve herd productivity, and restore confidence in the livestock sector.

The Ministry of Agriculture stated that officials will closely monitor the vaccination exercise to ensure transparency, wide coverage, and measurable impact.

Officials also revealed plans to collect data during the campaign to strengthen disease surveillance and guide future animal health policies.

Experts have repeatedly warned that weak veterinary systems and low vaccination coverage continue to fuel livestock losses nationwide, undermining Nigeria’s food security goals.

They argue that sustained investment in animal health remains critical as the country’s population grows and demand for animal protein rises.

The intervention in Gombe aligns with broader national efforts to modernise agriculture, reduce rural poverty, and strengthen food systems through targeted support for farmers.

Agricultural analysts believe that consistent vaccination programmes could significantly reduce livestock-related losses and improve Nigeria’s capacity to meet domestic meat and dairy demand.

The state government reiterated its commitment to supporting farmers through extension services, disease prevention strategies, and collaboration with federal agencies and development partners.

Officials urged livestock owners to cooperate fully with veterinary teams and present their animals for vaccination during the campaign period.

They warned that failure to participate could expose entire communities to preventable outbreaks with serious economic consequences.

With the arrival of the vaccines, stakeholders say Gombe State has taken a significant step toward strengthening animal health, protecting rural livelihoods, and reinforcing food security across the region.

Post Views: 90