(DDM) – The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State has elected the widow of a late lawmaker, Napoleon Ukalikpe, alongside Bulabari Loolo as its candidates for the forthcoming State House of Assembly bye-elections, consolidating the party’s internal realignments ahead of the polls.

The APC confirmed that party delegates overwhelmingly endorsed Ukalikpe and Loolo during separate primary elections conducted to fill vacant legislative seats in the state assembly.

Party officials said the primaries were conducted in line with APC guidelines, with accredited delegates voting openly to select candidates they believe can retain the seats for the ruling party.

Napoleon Ukalikpe emerged as the APC flagbearer to replace her late husband, whose death created a vacancy in the Rivers State House of Assembly, drawing sympathy and political support across party lines.

Supporters described her emergence as both a continuation of her late husband’s political legacy and a strategic move aimed at sustaining grassroots loyalty in the constituency.

Bulabari Loolo also secured the party’s ticket for the second vacant seat, defeating other aspirants in a keenly contested primary that reflected shifting alliances within the Rivers APC.

Party leaders said Loolo’s selection was based on his political experience, grassroots engagement, and perceived ability to mobilise voters during the bye-election.

The primaries reportedly enjoyed strong backing from political structures aligned with the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, particularly his political bloc known as the “Renewed Hope Family.”

Observers noted that the influence of Wike’s allies within the Rivers APC continues to shape the party’s internal decisions, especially following the recent political realignments in the state.

Sources within the party said the Renewed Hope Family played a key role in mobilising delegates and ensuring a smooth primary process without major disputes or parallel congresses.

Party officials described the outcome as a demonstration of unity and strategic coordination ahead of what they expect to be a competitive bye-election.

They added that the party aims to consolidate its growing influence in Rivers State by presenting candidates with strong local appeal and established political networks.

Following their emergence, both candidates pledged to run inclusive campaigns focused on constituency development, legislative effectiveness, and loyalty to the APC’s broader reform agenda.

Ukalikpe thanked party delegates for their confidence, promising to honour her late husband’s service by prioritising the welfare of constituents and supporting development-oriented legislation.

Loolo, on his part, vowed to work closely with party leaders and grassroots supporters to secure victory at the polls.

Political analysts say the bye-elections will serve as a critical test of the APC’s organisational strength in Rivers State, especially amid ongoing rivalry with opposition parties.

They also believe the outcome will offer insight into the extent of Wike’s influence within the APC ahead of the 2027 general elections.

As preparations for the bye-elections intensify, the APC leadership urged supporters to remain united and focused on voter mobilisation.

With the emergence of Ukalikpe and Loolo, the party appears determined to convert internal consensus into electoral success and strengthen its foothold in the Rivers State legislature.

