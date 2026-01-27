Anambra Government Shuts Down 54 Health Facilities Over Quack Practices

Share this:

The Anambra State Government has sealed no fewer than 54 health facilities across the state over alleged quack practices between January 2023 and December 2025, as part of efforts to strengthen healthcare delivery and protect residents from substandard medical services.

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike, disclosed this during a press briefing in Awka, noting that 15 of the affected facilities were later reopened after meeting the required regulatory and professional standards.

According to Dr. Obidike, the enforcement exercise aligns with the vision of Governor Chukwuma Soludo to reposition the state’s healthcare system in line with international best practices. He added that the closures cut across private and public facilities, including the state-owned Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Anaku–Awka.

“I warmly welcome you to this press briefing on the significant progress recorded in emergency medical services and overall health system strengthening in Anambra State under the visionary leadership of His Excellency, Professor Charles Soludo,” the commissioner said.

He highlighted major improvements recorded since the official commissioning of the Anambra State Emergency Medical Services and Ambulance System (ASEMSAS) on May 11, 2023, stressing that the initiative has led to measurable gains in emergency response time, access to care, and patient outcomes.

Dr. Obidike explained that ASEMSAS began operations in 2023 with just 10 ambulances deployed across a few local government areas. Today, the system has expanded to over 60 operational ambulances serving all 21 local government areas of the state.

In addition to the conventional ambulance fleet, the state has received declarations of interest from 588 supplementary emergency transport units. Of these, 315 tricycle ambulances have been dedicated to Rural Emergency Services and Maternal Transportation (RESMAT), an initiative aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal mortality in hard-to-reach and underserved communities.

The commissioner further revealed that seven boat ambulances have been integrated into the emergency response system to cater to riverine populations within the state.

“This more than six-fold expansion of emergency transport has ensured that timely, life-saving care is no longer a privilege of a few, but a service within reach of residents across urban centres, rural settlements, and riverine areas,” he said.

Dr. Obidike added that beyond fleet expansion, the state government has deliberately integrated ASEMSAS with a wide network of public, private, and faith-based health facilities. According to him, this integration strengthens referral pathways and ensures that patients transported by emergency services are promptly received in facilities capable of providing the required level of care.

The press briefing was held on Monday, January 26, at the Office of the Commissioner for Health, Jerome Udoji Secretariat, Awka.

