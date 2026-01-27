BREAKING: Chief George Moghalu resigns from Labour Party

Share this:

(DDM) – Chief George Moghalu, a prominent political figure and former governorship candidate, has officially resigned from the Labour Party.

In a formal notice submitted on January 26, 2026, Moghalu confirmed that his resignation takes immediate effect.

He conveyed the announcement along with warm regards and good wishes from his family.

Moghalu expressed his gratitude to the Labour Party for providing him the platform to contest the last governorship election in his state.

He thanked the party for giving him the opportunity to actively participate in the political process.

The former governorship aspirant assured party officials of his sincere regards in the resignation letter.

Moghalu’s decision marks a significant development within the Labour Party, considering his high-profile political involvement and influence in state politics.

Political observers believe the resignation could have a direct impact on party dynamics, strategy, and morale ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Although the notice did not publicly state the reasons behind his resignation, analysts suggest that internal disagreements or a desire to pursue new political directions may have influenced his decision.

Chief George Moghalu has remained a notable figure in state politics due to his previous campaigns, advocacy for democratic reforms, and commitment to public service.

His departure adds to a growing trend of high-profile resignations and realignments among political actors across the country.

The Labour Party has not yet issued an official response to the resignation, leaving supporters and members anticipating the party’s next course of action.

Political watchers note that Moghalu’s exit could create opportunities for emerging leaders to step into more prominent roles within the party.

Meanwhile, stakeholders are calling for calm, unity, and constructive engagement to ensure that the resignation does not disrupt party cohesion or strategy.

Moghalu’s political career, especially his governorship bid under the Labour Party platform, has earned him recognition among voters and political analysts alike.

His decision to resign underscores the fluid nature of political affiliations in Nigeria and highlights the personal and strategic calculations politicians make in shaping their careers.

Observers are now closely monitoring where Moghalu may channel his political ambitions following his exit from the Labour Party.

Some political commentators believe this move could signal potential collaborations or alignments with other political formations in the lead-up to 2027.

Others argue that the resignation serves as a reminder of the challenges political parties face in retaining top talents and maintaining internal cohesion.

Chief George Moghalu’s resignation also raises broader questions about party loyalty, leadership opportunities, and the evolving landscape of state and national politics.

As party members and supporters digest the news, attention is focused on how this development will affect the Labour Party’s strategies and future electoral prospects.

For now, Chief George Moghalu leaves the Labour Party with a legacy of active political engagement and a platform that he effectively leveraged during his governorship campaign.

