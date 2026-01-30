Another Virus on the Prowl: Nipah Virus Triggers Heightened Alert Across Asia

Share this:

Health authorities across several Asian countries have intensified airport screening and disease surveillance following the confirmation of two cases of the deadly Nipah virus in India’s West Bengal state, raising concerns about possible cross-border spread.

According to India’s Ministry of Health, the two cases were detected in late December and involved healthcare workers who are currently receiving treatment at a local hospital. Officials confirmed that the patients are in stable condition and that extensive contact tracing has so far identified no additional infections.

Nipah is a serious but containable disease if detected early, the ministry said in a statement. All necessary public health measures are in place, including enhanced surveillance, laboratory testing, and field investigations.

The development has prompted swift action from neighbouring countries. Thailand has begun screening passengers arriving from West Bengal at three of its international airports, while Nepal has introduced health checks at Kathmandu’s international airport as well as several land border crossings with India.

Other countries in the region, including Singapore, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, have also placed their health systems on alert, strengthening monitoring protocols and preparedness measures to prevent potential outbreaks.

Nipah virus is a zoonotic disease, meaning it can be transmitted from animals to humans. Fruit bats are considered its natural carriers, with human infection occurring through direct contact with infected animals or through the consumption of food contaminated by bat saliva or urine.

The virus can also spread from person to person through close and prolonged contact, particularly in healthcare settings, making early detection and strict infection control measures critical in limiting its spread.

Health experts continue to stress the importance of vigilance, rapid response, and public awareness as authorities work to contain the situation and prevent wider transmission.

