Entertainment

Davido Performs at Grammy House Ahead of 2026 Grammy Awards

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
0
Share this:

Afrobeats superstar Davido has once again placed African music on a global stage as he delivered a standout performance at the Grammy House, ahead of the 2026 Grammy Awards scheduled to take place this Sunday.

The exclusive pre-Grammy event, known for celebrating top nominees and influential artists, saw Davido electrify the audience with his signature energy, chart-topping hits, and unmistakable stage presence. His performance drew industry executives, fellow musicians, and tastemakers, further reinforcing his status as one of Africa’s most influential global exports.

READ ALSO:  “I Only Aired My View as a Good Citizen” Deeone says after getting letter of Invitation from the Nigerian police

Davido’s appearance at the Grammy House is not just a performance but a statement highlighting the continued rise and acceptance of Afrobeats within the international music scene. Over the years, he has consistently broken barriers, representing Nigeria and Africa with pride while pushing the genre to new heights.

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

As anticipation builds toward the main Grammy Awards ceremony, Davido’s performance has already set the tone for a memorable weekend, sparking conversations across social media and music circles. Fans worldwide have praised the moment as another milestone in his ever-growing legacy.

READ ALSO:  I Go Save Slams Nigerians Celebrating Burna Boy Concert Cancellation

Once again, Davido proves that Afrobeats is not just a sound it’s a global movement.

Follow DDM on Whatsapp
Post Views: 201
Share this:
Follow DDM on Whatsapp
Follow DDM on Telegram
Previous article
Another Virus on the Prowl: Nipah Virus Triggers Heightened Alert Across Asia
Next article
US-Iran: Trump Says He Wants to Avoid Military Action
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more
DDM EVENT COVERAGE SERVICES

Trending News

Load more

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks