Are You Comparing Wizkid to Fela Do You Know Who Fela Is” GehGeh Sparks Heated Debate Over Afrobeat Legacy

Popular social commentator GehGeh has stirred intense reactions online after strongly criticizing comparisons between modern Afrobeats stars and late music legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

In a viral statement, GehGeh questioned why some fans compare Wizkid to Fela, insisting that such comparisons ignore history and diminish the depth of Fela’s impact.

“Are you guys comparing Wizkid to Fela Do you know who Fela is Everything Fela created is what Wizkid Davido and Burna Boy are benefiting from today,” he said.

His comments immediately ignited debates across social media, dividing fans of contemporary Afrobeats and supporters of the Afrobeat pioneer.

GehGeh argued that Fela was more than just a musician. According to him, Fela built an entire movement through his music, lifestyle and activism. He noted that Fela used Afrobeat as a weapon against oppression, military rule and societal injustice at a time when speaking out could cost someone their life.

He further explained that while today’s Afrobeats stars have achieved massive global success, international tours and commercial endorsements, they are operating on a foundation that Fela laid decades ago through sacrifice and resistance.

Social media users reacted passionately to GehGeh’s remarks. Some agreed with him, stating that Fela’s influence goes beyond charts and awards and should not be measured by streaming numbers or global fame. Others argued that comparisons are natural in music and that modern artists deserve recognition for taking Nigerian music to new global heights.

Supporters of Wizkid pointed out his role in pushing Afrobeats to international audiences, collaborating with global superstars and winning major awards. However, even many of his fans acknowledged that Fela’s contribution to African music and culture remains unmatched.

The conversation also expanded to include Davido and Burna Boy, with many noting that Burna Boy has openly credited Fela as a major influence on his sound and ideology. This further reinforced GehGeh’s point that today’s Afrobeats success is deeply rooted in Fela’s pioneering work.

As the debate continues, one thing remains clear. Fela Anikulapo Kuti is not just a reference point in Nigerian music history. He is the foundation. And while modern Afrobeats stars continue to shine globally, many believe their light traces back to the fire Fela lit decades ago.

The discussion has since evolved into a broader reflection on respecting musical history while celebrating modern success, proving once again that Fela’s legacy remains as powerful and relevant as ever.

