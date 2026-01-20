I Have Over 5,000 Men in My DM Asking to Marry Me” Nkechi Blessing Cries Out Over Unwanted Attention

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to social media to express frustration over an overwhelming surge of messages from men claiming they want to marry her.

In an emotional post shared online, the actress revealed that her direct messages have been flooded with over

leaving her confused and overwhelmed. According to Nkechi Blessing, she is unaware of which particular video or post triggered the sudden attention but insists that the situation has become unbearable.

“I don’t know which video trended online. I am single, yes, but I am not searching,” she wrote. “Please stop texting my number.”

Her statement quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans and followers. While some found the situation humorous, others sympathized with the actress, noting how online visibility can easily cross into harassment.

Nkechi Blessing made it clear that being single does not mean she is open to unsolicited advances, especially from strangers who obtained her contact details without consent. She stressed the importance of boundaries and respect, reminding the public that fame does not eliminate a person’s right to privacy.

The actress, known for her outspoken personality, has often been at the center of online discussions, but this time she used her platform to address a serious issue many public figures face. She warned that persistent messages and calls could force her to take further steps to protect her peace.

The incident has also reignited conversations about how easily personal information circulates online and the entitlement some people feel toward celebrities’ private lives. Many fans advised her to change her number, while others urged men to learn restraint and respect.

For now, Nkechi Blessing says she is focused on her career and personal growth, urging the public to allow her live her life on her own terms.