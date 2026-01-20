Entertainment

I Have Over 5,000 Men in My DM Asking to Marry Me” Nkechi Blessing Cries Out Over Unwanted Attention

Lilian Oforah
By Lilian Oforah
0
Share this:

I Have Over 5,000 Men in My DM Asking to Marry Me” Nkechi Blessing Cries Out Over Unwanted Attention

Nollywood actress and entrepreneur Nkechi Blessing Sunday has taken to social media to express frustration over an overwhelming surge of messages from men claiming they want to marry her.

In an emotional post shared online, the actress revealed that her direct messages have been flooded with over

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

 leaving her confused and overwhelmed. According to Nkechi Blessing, she is unaware of which particular video or post triggered the sudden attention but insists that the situation has become unbearable.

READ ALSO:  US Visa Clampdown Casts Shadow Over Nigeria’s Detty December

“I don’t know which video trended online. I am single, yes, but I am not searching,” she wrote. “Please stop texting my number.”

DDM ACADEMY COHORT 7

Her statement quickly went viral, drawing mixed reactions from fans and followers. While some found the situation humorous, others sympathized with the actress, noting how online visibility can easily cross into harassment.

Nkechi Blessing made it clear that being single does not mean she is open to unsolicited advances, especially from strangers who obtained her contact details without consent. She stressed the importance of boundaries and respect, reminding the public that fame does not eliminate a person’s right to privacy.

READ ALSO:  BREAKING: Sowore, 4 others remanded in Kuje Prison

The actress, known for her outspoken personality, has often been at the center of online discussions, but this time she used her platform to address a serious issue many public figures face. She warned that persistent messages and calls could force her to take further steps to protect her peace.

The incident has also reignited conversations about how easily personal information circulates online and the entitlement some people feel toward celebrities’ private lives. Many fans advised her to change her number, while others urged men to learn restraint and respect.

READ ALSO:  Nigeria adopts 3 word addresses

For now, Nkechi Blessing says she is focused on her career and personal growth, urging the public to allow her live her life on her own terms.

Post Views: 19
Share this:
Previous article
Narrow Escape as Pepper Grinding Machine Pulls Woman by Her Long Hair Extension
Next article
Are You Comparing Wizkid to Fela Do You Know Who Fela Is” GehGeh Sparks Heated Debate Over Afrobeat Legacy
RELATED NEWS
- Advertisment -

Latest NEWS

Load more

Trending News

Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) a holistic, new media technologies serving Breaking News and Updates and balanced information in Sub-Sahara Africa and the World.

Subscribe

To get email updates from Today News.

© 2023 - 2025 Diaspora Digital Media (DDM) - All Rights Reserved.

Get Notifications from DDM News Yes please No thanks